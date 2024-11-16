Share
Faith
Premium
A group of people pray with former President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion at the Latino Summit in Doral, Florida, on Oct. 22, two weeks before Trump was re-elected to the presidency.
Premium
A group of people pray with former President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion at the Latino Summit in Doral, Florida, on Oct. 22, two weeks before Trump was re-elected to the presidency. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Christian Leader Who Foresaw in 2007 Trump Being Elected to Two Terms Vindicated

 By Randy DeSoto  November 15, 2024 at 5:57pm
Share

The late Christian speaker Kim Clement, a name known in many faith circles, predicted in 2007 that Donald Trump would become president and serve for two terms.

Clement died in November 2016, but his prophecies are on video from events dating back decades. He, like Elon Musk, hailed originally from South Africa, but moved to the U.S. in the early 1990s.

In 2007, according to a video shared on Clement’s YouTube channel and well-known in the years following, he said in Redding, California, “Trump shall become a trumpet, says the Lord.”

In Scottsdale, Arizona, that same year, Clement, though not identifying Trump by name, said, “He will be a praying president, not a religious one, for I will fool the people, says the Lord. I will fool the people. Yes, I will. God says, ‘The one that is chosen shall go in and they shall say, ‘He has hot blood.’

“For the Spirit of God says, ‘Yes, he may have hot blood, but he will bring walls of protection on this country in a greater way and the economy of this country shall change rapidly, says the Lord of hosts.”

Of course, Trump’s signature achievements during his first term in office were building a border wall and reviving the economy. Some would certainly say he has “hot blood,” though he has mellowed since 2015.

Clement added, “Listen to the word of the Lord. God says, ‘I will put at your helm, for two terms, a president that will pray, but he will not be a praying president when he starts. I will put him in office, and then I will baptize him with the Holy Spirit and my power, says the Lord of hosts.”

So when Trump not only decided to run for president in 2016 but also won, it seemed the fulfillment of what Clement foresaw nearly a decade before.

Do you think Clement was hearing from God?

Then came the contradiction: the 2020 loss. Clement had said he would be elected to two terms.

“He must have gotten it wrong,” many no doubt reasoned.

After all, Trump’s popularity had sunk to an all-time low of just 34 percent in January 2021, with all the chaos and protests in the aftermath of the election.

How could he possibly come back from that and become the Republican nominee for a third time and win the general election? But he did!

Related:
Bible Shows How God Has the Ability to Stop Election Theft

As Clement also predicted, faith seems to have taken a more central place in Trump’s life since he survived the July assassination attempt, which he attributed to God.

He told psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw in August that the split-second timing of his turning his head for the bullet to graze, but not kill him, had to have been divine intervention.

“Out of all the time that we’re on this planet, it’s one-eighth of a second” that made the difference, he said. “It has to be God. How can you say it’s luck when it’s 20 million to one?”

“You believe in God?” McGraw queried.

“I do,” Trump replied.

“You believe God’s hand was in this that day?” McGraw further inquired.

“I believe so, yeah, I do,” Trump answered.

“Is there a purpose? Is there a reason you think you were spared?” the psychologist also wanted to know.

“I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country,” Trump responded, “and He thinks we’re going to bring our country back.”

California Pastor Ché Ahn has said he believes Trump is a changed man spiritually as a result of surviving the assassination attempt.

“I had the privilege of having dinner with Dr. Ben Carson at the Andrew Womack conference, the [Truth] and Liberty Conference … and he told me he’s a different man. He’s transformed,” Ahn recounted regarding Trump in a recent interview.

The pastor, along with Carson and other faith leaders, prayed for Trump at an event in Atlanta last month before the election.

“God has called him,” Ahn said. “I mean, God could use anyone, and he’s called him for His purpose at such a time as this.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Dennis Quaid Reveals Most Gratifying Part of Portraying Reagan, As Movie Goes to DVD
Christian Leader Who Foresaw in 2007 Trump Being Elected to Two Terms Vindicated
What Has Trump Done to North Korea? Official State Outlets Make Telling Move After His Win
'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick
Breaking: Trump Chooses RFK Jr. for Massive Cabinet Spot
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation