Christian Leader Who Foresaw in 2007 Trump Being Elected to Two Terms Vindicated

The late Christian speaker Kim Clement, a name known in many faith circles, predicted in 2007 that Donald Trump would become president and serve for two terms.

Clement died in November 2016, but his prophecies are on video from events dating back decades. He, like Elon Musk, hailed originally from South Africa, but moved to the U.S. in the early 1990s.

In 2007, according to a video shared on Clement’s YouTube channel and well-known in the years following, he said in Redding, California, “Trump shall become a trumpet, says the Lord.”

In Scottsdale, Arizona, that same year, Clement, though not identifying Trump by name, said, “He will be a praying president, not a religious one, for I will fool the people, says the Lord. I will fool the people. Yes, I will. God says, ‘The one that is chosen shall go in and they shall say, ‘He has hot blood.’

“For the Spirit of God says, ‘Yes, he may have hot blood, but he will bring walls of protection on this country in a greater way and the economy of this country shall change rapidly, says the Lord of hosts.”

Of course, Trump’s signature achievements during his first term in office were building a border wall and reviving the economy. Some would certainly say he has “hot blood,” though he has mellowed since 2015.

Clement added, “Listen to the word of the Lord. God says, ‘I will put at your helm, for two terms, a president that will pray, but he will not be a praying president when he starts. I will put him in office, and then I will baptize him with the Holy Spirit and my power, says the Lord of hosts.”

🚨Kim Clement’s Trump Prophecy from 17 Years ago is wild 🤯 I personally knew Kim Clement. He was wild, bold, eccentric —-yet unbelievably accurate. We have too many politicians (bound by fear of men, constantly apologizing) in the pulpit today. Where are the real prophets? pic.twitter.com/jjCzpcBDRE — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) November 9, 2024

So when Trump not only decided to run for president in 2016 but also won, it seemed the fulfillment of what Clement foresaw nearly a decade before.

Then came the contradiction: the 2020 loss. Clement had said he would be elected to two terms.

“He must have gotten it wrong,” many no doubt reasoned.

After all, Trump’s popularity had sunk to an all-time low of just 34 percent in January 2021, with all the chaos and protests in the aftermath of the election.

How could he possibly come back from that and become the Republican nominee for a third time and win the general election? But he did!

History was made as the Church united and voted! This past week, we witnessed my father Kim Clement’s incredible prophecy fulfilled. Join me, Christie, and Charlie as we explore these prophetic words and read a letter my father wrote to President Trump days before he fell ill in… pic.twitter.com/xQROH8GWTr — Kim Clement-Prophetic Rewind (@prophetkim) November 10, 2024

As Clement also predicted, faith seems to have taken a more central place in Trump’s life since he survived the July assassination attempt, which he attributed to God.

He told psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw in August that the split-second timing of his turning his head for the bullet to graze, but not kill him, had to have been divine intervention.

“Out of all the time that we’re on this planet, it’s one-eighth of a second” that made the difference, he said. “It has to be God. How can you say it’s luck when it’s 20 million to one?”

Dr. Phil: “Why were you spared?” Pres. Trump: “It has to be God. How can you say it’s luck when it’s 20 million to one?” pic.twitter.com/WSxQ4baiQJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 28, 2024

“You believe in God?” McGraw queried.

“I do,” Trump replied.

“You believe God’s hand was in this that day?” McGraw further inquired.

“I believe so, yeah, I do,” Trump answered.

“Is there a purpose? Is there a reason you think you were spared?” the psychologist also wanted to know.

“I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country,” Trump responded, “and He thinks we’re going to bring our country back.”

California Pastor Ché Ahn has said he believes Trump is a changed man spiritually as a result of surviving the assassination attempt.

“I had the privilege of having dinner with Dr. Ben Carson at the Andrew Womack conference, the [Truth] and Liberty Conference … and he told me he’s a different man. He’s transformed,” Ahn recounted regarding Trump in a recent interview.

The pastor, along with Carson and other faith leaders, prayed for Trump at an event in Atlanta last month before the election.

Strategic Prayer Time: Andrew Wommack, Richard Harris, Mike and Carrie Pickett and Billy Epperhart join Dr. Ben Carson, Pastor Jentzen Franklin, Pastor Lucas Miles and several other national Christian leaders to pray for President Donald J. Trump! pic.twitter.com/74YFJqZgWt — Truth & Liberty (@truthlibertyco) October 24, 2024

“God has called him,” Ahn said. “I mean, God could use anyone, and he’s called him for His purpose at such a time as this.”

