Christian Publishers Report Massive Spike in Bible Sales During Outbreak

As Americans who usually occupy themselves with busy social calendars ponder the meaning of life while the coronavirus pandemic racks up deaths across the nation, many are turning to the Bible, according to Christian publishers.

Alabaster Co., a California business that sells visually rich individual books of the Bible, has seen sales increase 143 percent over last year, according to Fox News.

“We live in a visual culture. Everyone makes images and we are shaped by what we see. We value bringing this visual reality to a faith-based context. We believe in the divine inspiration, trustworthiness and authority of the Bible — and we bring this into everything we make and do,” the company says on its website.

Brian Chung, co-founder and business director of Alabaster, said the coronavirus outbreak has led Americans to look deeper for something that will help them through dark times.

“In this life-altering and unprecedented pandemic, people are looking for hope and restoration,” Chung told Fox News.

“Even amidst suffering and financial hardship, we’ve continued to see people engage with Alabaster by utilizing our free resources and purchasing Bibles as encouraging gifts for loved ones,” he said.

Acquiring a Bible is more than just a purchase, Chung said.

“We believe people are buying Bibles because there’s a longing to connect with God, find meaning and experience peace,” he said.

Alabaster is not the only Christian retailer is seeing a renewed interest in faith result in increased demand.

Bible sales at record levels! Someone u know needs someone right now to help them read & understand the gospel. You can do that remotely. This cud be the greatest evangelistic opportunity of our lives. Who do u know that u can talk to about Jesus today?https://t.co/o97sUPuXZZ — John Avant (@johnavant) April 6, 2020

Last week alone, LifeWay Christian Resources saw business increase 62 percent over 2019, CEO Ben Mandrel told Fox News.

“We believe this is no accident, as people often go to the Bible as a source of hope in times of crisis and uncertainty,” he said. “People draw hope from Scripture because in it they see a God who is with us during our suffering.”

“The Bible, as God’s words to us, is a reminder that He doesn’t leave us to walk through difficult times alone,” Mandrel said said.

Jim Jewell, communications director of Tyndale House Publishers, noted the company has seen an increase in Bibles designed for group study.

“It’s not surprising that people turn to the comfort and clarity of the Bible in times of trouble and uncertainty,” Jewell told Fox News. “We have been seeing this at Tyndale House during the last month, with strong Bible sales and engagement on our social media platforms.”

The Rev. Franklin Graham recently used his Facebook page to share some Bible verses with Americans who are struggling to find meaning and hope in a difficult time.

“If you are fearful and anxious during these uncertain times with the coronavirus dominating every headline, I urge you to turn to the Word of God and search for His promises. Here are some Scriptures that I hope will strengthen and encourage you today,” Graham wrote.

He then shared these verses:

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)

“When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.” (Psalm 56:3)

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)

“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:7)

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)

