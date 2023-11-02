Share
Christian QB Kirk Cousins Asks for 'Continued Prayers' After Posting Surgery Update

 By Ben Kew  November 1, 2023 at 6:15pm
A prominent NFL star is asking his fellow Christians for their support.

Kirk Cousins, who plays as a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, made the request for prayers following his surgery on Tuesday.

“Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…”

The successful operation on Cousins’ Achilles tendon was also confirmed by the Minnesota Vikings.

“Kirk Cousins underwent successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Eagan, Minn,” the team wrote on X.

“The surgery was led by Dr. Chris Coetzee,” they added. “The team will continue to provide updates, as appropriate, during Cousins’ recovery process.”

In the image posted on social media, Cousins is seen wearing a cast, which is a standard part of the recovery process for such injuries. He will likely be completely immobilized for between three to four weeks.

According to the Hospital for Special Surgery, individuals may need to wait six to nine months before they can return to activities such as running and jumping. The recovery timeline can sometimes be shorter for elite athletes due to the availability of advanced rehabilitation methods and treatments.

The 35-year-old quarterback received support from his teammates, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson and long snapper Andrew DePaola.

Kirk Cousins Called 'The Most Loved Player in Football' for What He Did After Suffering Devastating Injury

Cousins was dubbed the “most loved player in football” after he was seen clapping his teammates as he was taken off the field in “excruciating pain.”

“This is why Kirk is the most loved player in the league, even if he does not play for your team,” one popular NFL account wrote on X.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
