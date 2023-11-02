Christian QB Kirk Cousins Asks for 'Continued Prayers' After Posting Surgery Update

A prominent NFL star is asking his fellow Christians for their support.

Kirk Cousins, who plays as a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, made the request for prayers following his surgery on Tuesday.

“Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…”

The successful operation on Cousins’ Achilles tendon was also confirmed by the Minnesota Vikings.

“Kirk Cousins underwent successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Eagan, Minn,” the team wrote on X.

“The surgery was led by Dr. Chris Coetzee,” they added. “The team will continue to provide updates, as appropriate, during Cousins’ recovery process.”

In the image posted on social media, Cousins is seen wearing a cast, which is a standard part of the recovery process for such injuries. He will likely be completely immobilized for between three to four weeks.

According to the Hospital for Special Surgery, individuals may need to wait six to nine months before they can return to activities such as running and jumping. The recovery timeline can sometimes be shorter for elite athletes due to the availability of advanced rehabilitation methods and treatments.

The 35-year-old quarterback received support from his teammates, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson and long snapper Andrew DePaola.

The comeback is about to be legendary https://t.co/2t8Wl2q1jz — Andrew DePaola (@andrewdepaola) November 1, 2023

Cousins was dubbed the “most loved player in football” after he was seen clapping his teammates as he was taken off the field in “excruciating pain.”

The most loved player in football: While being carted off the field #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins started clapping for his teammates, encouraging them. He was most likely in excruciating pain, but he made sure to be there for his teammates. This is why Kirk is the most loved… pic.twitter.com/1XnuQ26UR1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 30, 2023

“This is why Kirk is the most loved player in the league, even if he does not play for your team,” one popular NFL account wrote on X.

