Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell Don’t Agree on Anything… Especially Bourbon

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer don’t seem to agree on much of anything, including bourbon.

The Senate majority leader and Senate minority leader can be seen daily debating on the Senate floor and negotiating legislature.

Schumer came to McConnell’s home state of Kentucky, reportedly the bourbon capital of the world, and said that his native Brooklyn makes “some of the best bourbon in the world,” even though that was a “contentious thing to say in these parts,” according to The Associated Press.

McConnell defended his state and replied, “There’s no such thing as Brooklyn bourbon.”

The two senators showed that they were merely friendly counterparts during Schumer’s time in Louisville, Kentucky.

TRENDING: FBI Admits ‘Protocol Was Not Followed’ For Florida School Shooter After January Tip

It’s not often that the two senators get to “take this show on the road,” as McConnell teased during his introduction of Schumer, according to CNN.

“We really do get along, despite what you read in the press,” Schumer said at his speech at the University of Louisville, the AP reported.

McConnell introduced Schumer at his alma mater, noting that New York senator’s parents wanted their son to be a corporate lawyer instead of a politician.

“Well Chuck, I’ve got to say that my life would have been a lot easier if you had only listened to your parents,” he said.

Are you glad the senators can get along even though they disagree? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The Senate majority leader works closely with the Senate’s minority leader to set the legislative schedule.

“We’re kind of like the offensive and defensive coordinators. I’ve had both roles,” McConnell said. “As coach Petrino can tell you, offensive coordinator is better.” He was referring to the University of Louisville’s football coach, Bobby Petrino.

He concluded that even though they both debate over issues, they are a team when it matters.

“At every critical moment in this country, we’ve come together to do what needed to be done to move the ball down the field,” McConnell said.

RELATED: Mitt Romney’s First Senate Ad Is a Not-So-Subtle Jab at Trump [Video]

Despite their friendly commentary in front of the university, the fact that Schumer voted against McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, in her nomination to be transportation secretary last year was not mentioned, CNN reported.

Schumer did mention that the Senate leaders are similar in their jobs because they try and create unity among their respective members.

“We have diverse parties, he has a Susan Collins and Ted Cruz. We won’t say Rand Paul, we’re in Kentucky,” he said. “I have Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin. I think what makes us most successful … is to try and create unity in our caucuses.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.