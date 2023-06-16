GOP Rep Who Was Seriously Injured Just Months Ago Helps Republicans to Huge Baseball Win Over Democrats

The Republican Party’s team rolled to a 16-6 romp over the Democratic team in Wednesday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Rep. Greg Steube took the mound for the Republicans just months after seriously injuring himself in a fall from a ladder at his Florida home, in January.

The 45-year-old U.S. representative was the GOP’s starting pitcher — throwing four innings and surrendering five runs — and he added a two-run, ground-rule double, according to the New York Post.

The game, held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., traditionally is far from a pitchers’ duel.

Steube appeared on the field with a “Make America Great Again” hat signed by former President Donald Trump.

Greg Steube rocking a signed MAGA hat at the Congressional game. pic.twitter.com/6hizP1F5D0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 15, 2023

Steube’s double, which came with the bases loaded, was part of a third-inning rally that saw the GOP take an 11-2 lead, according to Roll Call.

Steube Nearly Hit It Out Of The Ballpark Again! Absolutely Crushed Double pic.twitter.com/KWC2PZwsuP — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 15, 2023

Democrats proved unable to battle back after the third, although they did score — unlike last year’s 10-0 loss for the party.

The GOP’s victory was its third straight — a distinction to merit the party the Roll Call trophy.

The Congressional Baseball Game was fun. We need to have more unity moments like this in our country. The game was for charity. It was cool to see Tim Burchett, Bryon Donalds and Greg Steube having fun out there tonight.

pic.twitter.com/zacxfueeAm — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 14, 2023

Republican House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise mentioned Steube’s recovery when announcing the Florida representative would start for the GOP on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

“[Steube] fell over 25 feet off a ladder and is here — just a few months ago — and is looking great. He’s in great shape,” Scalise said.

“He’ll be pitching tonight as our starter.”

Steube pointed to the game as a milestone in his rehabilitation after the accident.

“This has actually been a motivation for me, to try to get out here,” he said before the game. “I had a concussion. I tore the ligaments in my neck. I had a punctured lung. And I broke my pelvis. By the grace of God, I’m here.”

Texas Rep. Roger Williams — a former minor league player in the Atlanta Braves’ system and a collegiate coach — managed for the GOP.

Rep. Linda Sanchez of California managed the Democrats.

The game is staged as a charity endeavor for Washington, D.C., organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs — raising $1.5 million last year, according to Roll Call.

