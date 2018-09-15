SECTIONS
Makers of ‘Clinton Cash’ Release New Film ‘Trump @War’ – See It Free Through The Western Journal

By Patrick Brown
at 2:49pm
Dear Western Journal reader, subscriber, and supporter:

We’ve got some exciting news for you. First off, The Western Journal is releasing a movie, streaming on our website. Secondly, we’ve secured the rights to stream it for FREE to you, for a limited time.

Made by former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K Bannon and the creators of the movie “Clinton Cash,” which revealed some of the sordid secrets of the Clinton family machine, “Trump @War” chronicles the relentless media and establishment war against President Trump in such incredible detail that even I was shocked by it. (Warning, there is some graphic language).

Even more importantly, however, “Trump @War” shows how despite the unbelievable attacks against him, President Trump has delivered some amazing results that you wouldn’t know about if you only heard the news on Big Media. This movie shows them, and I encourage you to watch it, and share with anyone you think would be encouraged or surprised by the unbelievable story of the Trump presidency.

As I said, we’ve secured the rights to show you this movie for free. We aren’t charging you one penny. We currently are limiting the exclusive invite codes available, but if you are reading this, you are one of the first to know. To get this exclusive and limited free streaming movie code, head to TrumpMovieNow.com right now.

As I said, this offer is limited. So if you would like to gift any of your friends, or anyone you think would benefit from this movie, send them to TrumpMovieNow.com before we end this free promotion.

Thank you for being a reader, subscriber, and supporter of The Western Journal. We fight every day to send you the truth, and focus on what you care about. I’m very proud of this day, as The Western Journal, and I hope you will join me for the movie premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Register right now, so you can be first in line to get your unique invite code to stream “Trump @War.”

Sincerely,

Patrick Brown

Editor-in-Chief, The Western Journal

CEO, Liftable Media Inc.

