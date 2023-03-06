CNN Anchor Gives Birth on Bathroom Floor After Surprise 13-Minute Labor

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt gave birth to a baby girl at her home Wednesday — one day before a scheduled cesarean section.

The 37-year-old now-mother of two relied on her husband, Matthew Mario Rivera, to help deliver the baby on the floor of their bathroom after the network anchor unexpectedly went into labor.

The couple said they did not even have time to call for help and instead handled the delivery themselves.

They explained to People how their daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera, came into the world.

“Grey was born at home, early Wednesday morning, after 13 minutes of sudden labor — before there was even time to call the paramedics. Dad sprang into action and delivered baby Grey on the bathroom floor,” Hunt told the magazine.

The couple said they are excited to have a new addition to their family — as is their 3-year-old son, Mars.

”We are thrilled to announce the birth of our baby girl, Grey Hunt Rivera,” Hunt and Rivera said in a statement. “Proud big brother [Mars] can’t stop talking about his new baby sister.”

Hunt divulged the baby weighed a healthy 8 pounds and 4 ounces at birth.

“Grey is already showing us her independent streak,” she said. “We were expecting her to arrive via a scheduled C-section on Thursday morning. She had other plans!”







Hunt and her husband also thanked first responders who helped on the phone as well as those who arrived at their Washington, D.C., home after Grey made her unexpected arrival into the world.

“We are so grateful to the 911 operators and the DC Fire & EMS team,” the two said, according to People. “Step-by-step, they talked us through the incredibly intense moments right after she was born and as she took her first breaths.”

“Thank you to the firefighters and paramedics on the scene who treated mom and baby at home and then brought us safely to Sibley Hospital in Washington. It’s a day we’ll never forget!” the couple said.

Hunt and Rivera concluded, “We’re so excited about life as a family of four — and reminded it’s going to be that much more unpredictable!”

This is the second time in recent years Hunt has made headlines over a sudden health event.

In October 2021, she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor that was thankfully benign.

She wrote on Twitter afterward that she had prepared for the possibility her son would have to navigate life without her.

I was 36 years old when I was diagnosed. By the time I got to this day, when they drew the sharpie line to show where to cut, I had spend weeks planning what life would look like for my loved ones — my then 2-year-old son — without me in it pic.twitter.com/sZgiLfLPlf — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 4, 2022

Almost 18 months later, Hunt is a healthy mother of two.

