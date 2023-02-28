Parler Share
Commentary
Fox host Greg Gutfeld, left, appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" at the FOX News studios on July 28, 2022, in New York. Host Stephen Colbert, right, attends as ViacomCBS Inc. rings the opening bell at NASDAQ on Dec. 5, 2019, in New York City.
Commentary
Fox host Greg Gutfeld, left, appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" at the FOX News studios on July 28, 2022, in New York. Host Stephen Colbert, right, attends as ViacomCBS Inc. rings the opening bell at NASDAQ on Dec. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Evan Agostini - Invision / AP; John Lamparski / Getty Images)

CNN Gets Horrible News About Ratings - This Hasn't Happened Since the Obama Years

 By Johnathan Jones  February 28, 2023 at 4:11pm
Parler Share

Fox News reigned supreme in the month of February as embattled CNN experienced lows it has not seen since the Obama administration — and beyond.

That’s great news for Americans who have a vested interest in truth in journalism and a desire to see those who propagate false and misleading reporting go down in flames.

Both occurred simultaneously during the short month.

According to Nielsen data provided by an industry insider, Fox News dominated its cable news competitors not only in total viewers but with those aged 25-54, the demographic most sought by advertisers.

During the second month of 2023, 94 of the top 100 cable news broadcasts aired on Fox News, as did 13 of the top 15.

Trending:
'Squad' Member Married in Secret Wedding, 1 Detail About New Husband Raises Eyebrows

The network also beat CNN and MSNBC in both daytime and primetime in total viewers and in the demo to become the most-watched cable network for a second straight year.

Fox News actually attracted 56 percent of the entire cable news-watching public.

The success also translated to the world of late-night, where “Gutfeld!” beat out CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in the key demo.

Overall, Fox News primetime shows were number one in both total viewers and in the demo.

Would you be able to watch CNN or MSNBC for more than a minute?

“The Five” took the top spot as the most-watched show with 3.3 million viewers.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Hannity” and “Special Report with Bret Baier” rounded out the top five.

In the main demo, Carlson won the month. He was followed by “The Five,” “Hannity,” Gutfeld!” and Watters, respectively.

The morning show “Fox & Friends” had more combined viewers than “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and “CNN This Morning.”

Both programs were also trounced in the coveted demo.

Related:
'Fox & Friends' Announces Major News About Co-Host: 'We Are So Excited for You'

CNN actually struggled historically across the board during the month of February as one program — “Inside Politics” with host John King — saw its lowest viewership since 2005.

Meanwhile, “Anderson Cooper 360,” “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and “The Situation Room” with Wolf Blitzer were each positioned to experience their worst months in the demo since the summer of 2014.

Embattled “CNN This Morning,” which is co-hosted by a named chauvinist Don Lemon, saw its lowest-rated month since it launched last year. The lowly program attracted an average of 360,000 total viewers and only 73,000 in the key demo.

All in all, February was a good month for Fox News and capped off a second straight year of owning the anti-American and anti-Christian fear peddlers over at CNN and MSNBC.

Both networks could learn from all this data, but will likely choose to continue struggling as they are both arms of the Democratic Party masquerading as news networks.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




CNN Gets Horrible News About Ratings - This Hasn't Happened Since the Obama Years
Tone-Deaf SAG Awards President Calls Hollywood's Woke Initiative The Biggest Effort to Save Planet Since WWII
Watch: Jon Stewart Is Fuming After Gov Report Revealed Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Most Likely - 'I'm Done'
Alec Baldwin's Legal Troubles Get Worse as Three 'Rust' Crew Members Hit Him with New Lawsuit
Exit Stage Left: Top-Level Biden Official Resigns Days After Awkward Event with Kamala Harris
See more...

Conversation