Fox News reigned supreme in the month of February as embattled CNN experienced lows it has not seen since the Obama administration — and beyond.

That’s great news for Americans who have a vested interest in truth in journalism and a desire to see those who propagate false and misleading reporting go down in flames.

Both occurred simultaneously during the short month.

According to Nielsen data provided by an industry insider, Fox News dominated its cable news competitors not only in total viewers but with those aged 25-54, the demographic most sought by advertisers.

During the second month of 2023, 94 of the top 100 cable news broadcasts aired on Fox News, as did 13 of the top 15.

The network also beat CNN and MSNBC in both daytime and primetime in total viewers and in the demo to become the most-watched cable network for a second straight year.

Fox News actually attracted 56 percent of the entire cable news-watching public.

The success also translated to the world of late-night, where “Gutfeld!” beat out CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in the key demo.

Overall, Fox News primetime shows were number one in both total viewers and in the demo.

“The Five” took the top spot as the most-watched show with 3.3 million viewers.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Hannity” and “Special Report with Bret Baier” rounded out the top five.

In the main demo, Carlson won the month. He was followed by “The Five,” “Hannity,” Gutfeld!” and Watters, respectively.

The morning show “Fox & Friends” had more combined viewers than “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and “CNN This Morning.”

Both programs were also trounced in the coveted demo.

CNN actually struggled historically across the board during the month of February as one program — “Inside Politics” with host John King — saw its lowest viewership since 2005.

Meanwhile, “Anderson Cooper 360,” “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and “The Situation Room” with Wolf Blitzer were each positioned to experience their worst months in the demo since the summer of 2014.

Embattled “CNN This Morning,” which is co-hosted by a named chauvinist Don Lemon, saw its lowest-rated month since it launched last year. The lowly program attracted an average of 360,000 total viewers and only 73,000 in the key demo.

All in all, February was a good month for Fox News and capped off a second straight year of owning the anti-American and anti-Christian fear peddlers over at CNN and MSNBC.

Both networks could learn from all this data, but will likely choose to continue struggling as they are both arms of the Democratic Party masquerading as news networks.

