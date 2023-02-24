Fox News continues to dominate its cable news competition, with two of its programs hitting over three million viewers apiece on Tuesday.

The most popular program on the network is “The Five,” which airs at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mediate reported that the show — which features co-hosts Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro, along with additional regulars — drew 3.12 million total viewers.

Fox’s top primetime program was “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET with 3.06 million tuning in.

“Jesse Watters Primetime” took third with 2.69 million viewers.

Fox averaged 2.45 million total viewers throughout the entire day compared to 1.25 million for MSNBC and 582,000 for CNN.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” garnered three times the 663,000 viewers watching “Anderson Cooper 360,” which is CNN’s top-rated primetime program.

The 1.9 million that tune into Fox’s “Gutfeld!” at 11 p.m. ET not only crushes its cable rivals of “CNN Tonight” (331,000 viewers) and MSNBC’s “11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle (877,000), but regularly beats broadcast late night programming.

During Super Bowl LVII earlier this month, which was the third-most watched program ever, Fox ran a commercial poking fun at its broadcast rivals by crowning Gutfeld the “new king of late night.”

“Gutfeld!” regularly trounces his broadcast network competitors, including ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Forbes reported in October that Gutfeld delivered a total audience of 2.5 million viewers compared with Colbert’s 2.1 million, Fallon’s 1.3 million, and Kimmel’s 1.3 million.

Meanwhile in the morning, “Fox & Friends,” which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET, triples the viewership of “CNN This Morning,” featuring Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

However, the show did reportedly get a five percent ratings boost after Lemon was removed from the air for three days after stating that 51-year-old GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, as a woman, is no longer in her prime.

