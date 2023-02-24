Parler Share
Fox News Continues to Dominate Ratings as Two Shows Bring Over 3 Million Viewers Each

 By Randy DeSoto  February 24, 2023 at 9:35am
Fox News continues to dominate its cable news competition, with two of its programs hitting over three million viewers apiece on Tuesday.

The most popular program on the network is “The Five,” which airs at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mediate reported that the show — which features co-hosts Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro, along with additional regulars — drew 3.12 million total viewers.

Fox’s top primetime program was “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET with 3.06 million tuning in.

“Jesse Watters Primetime” took third with 2.69 million viewers.

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Lands Himself in Hot Water for Tweet About Biden: 'You Should Be Fired!'

Fox averaged 2.45 million total viewers throughout the entire day compared to 1.25 million for MSNBC and 582,000 for CNN.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” garnered three times the 663,000 viewers watching “Anderson Cooper 360,” which is CNN’s top-rated primetime program.

Have you been watching Fox News?

The 1.9 million that tune into Fox’s “Gutfeld!” at 11 p.m. ET not only crushes its cable rivals of “CNN Tonight” (331,000 viewers) and MSNBC’s “11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle (877,000), but regularly beats broadcast late night programming.

During Super Bowl LVII earlier this month, which was the third-most watched program ever, Fox ran a commercial poking fun at its broadcast rivals by crowning Gutfeld the “new king of late night.”

“Gutfeld!” regularly trounces his broadcast network competitors, including ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Forbes reported in October that Gutfeld delivered a total audience of 2.5 million viewers compared with Colbert’s 2.1 million, Fallon’s 1.3 million, and Kimmel’s 1.3 million.

Don Lemon Gets Ominous Message From Boss After CNN Gets Ratings Boost from His Departure – Report

Meanwhile in the morning, “Fox & Friends,” which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET, triples the viewership of “CNN This Morning,” featuring Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

However, the show did reportedly get a five percent ratings boost after Lemon was removed from the air for three days after stating that 51-year-old GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, as a woman, is no longer in her prime.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
