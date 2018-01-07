After CNN Host Sides With Trump and His Family Over New Book, Donald Jr. Sends Him a Message

Controversial columnist Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” has taken the media by storm as of late, leading to speculation on the accuracy and validity of the claims regarding President Donald Trump found within its pages.

On Saturday, CNN host Jake Tapper and Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi discussed the accuracy of the claims made in the book on Twitter.

It’s possible for two things to be true: 1. The details and some of the quotes are wrong. 2. The conclusions aren’t. But admittedly 1. degrades the credibility of 2. https://t.co/wsHJv9I7yp — Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 6, 2018

Do you believe Wolff’s assertion that 100% of the president’s senior advisers and family members questions his intelligence and fitness for office? That’s the main argument of the book. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2018

100 percent? No. They wouldn’t ALL say such a thing (because people rarely are unanimous about anything). Some? A few important ones? Yes, because they’re frustrated or exasperated. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 6, 2018

He asserts that it’s 100%. So how is one then supposed to regard his credibility? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2018

Farhi revealed that he was “very skeptical” of the information contained in Wolff’s publication.

I’m very skeptical. Did he interview Jared, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, their wives? Did he interview Mattis, Kelly, McMaster, etc? How deep and far beyond Bannon did he go? How much is hearsay and how much direct? Hard to tell. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 6, 2018

In a departure from the typical behavior of CNN hosts, Tapper responded by defending the president and his family from the claims made in the book.

“My impression is not only would Eric and Don Jr never say such a thing to anyone, they would never think such a thing. Ever,” Tapper wrote.

My impression is not only would Eric and Don Jr never say such a thing to anyone, they would never think such a thing. Ever. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2018

Trump Jr. then responded to Tapper’s tweet, stating that the “State of the Union” host “is 100% correct,” adding, “I’ve seen my father do amazing things throughout my life & ALWAYS be successful. Anything he does, he does well.”

Your impression is 100% correct Jake. I have never & would ever say such a thing (I doubt any others did either) I’ve seen my father do amazing things throughout my life & ALWAYS be successful. Anything he does, he does well. For someone to say I said otherwise is libelous & vile https://t.co/iSbW2q8Ar0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 7, 2018

He then went on to call Wolff’s book “a pathetic smear campaign,” adding that the inaccurate information contained within it will only be purchased by “haters” who “want to believe it.”

The more I hear about this book the more I realize it’s nothing more than a pathetic smear campaign. Literally nothing I have read regarding the campaign that I was a part of even remotely resembles what I actually witnessed. It will sell only because haters want to believe it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 7, 2018

While the CNN host appeared to be in the good graces of Trump Jr., he wasn’t able to receive the same sentiment from the president himself.

On Sunday, Tapper engaged in a tense exchange with White House aide Stephen Miller during an interview that centered around Wolff’s book.

The roughly 10-minute long interview came to a screeching halt when Tapper abruptly cut Miller off and went to commercial after Miller railed the “State of the Union” host for his “condescending” remarks made during the program.

After the interview, Trump came to the defense of his aide, calling Tapper “flunky.”

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Tapper has yet to respond to the president’s comments.

