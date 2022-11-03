Parler Share
Commentary

'CNN This Morning' Sees Brutal Ratings in First Show Despite Pulling Out All Stops

 By George Upper  November 3, 2022 at 5:29am
Parler Share

In 2013, newly minted CNN president Jeff Zucker created “New Day” to compete with the morning shows on MSNBC and Fox News.

Alas for Zucker: The show never managed to garner the audience the other cable networks did with “Morning Joe” and “Fox & Friends.”

Now it’s 2022, and newly minted CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht has created “CNN This Morning” in hopes of — you guessed it — competing with MSNBC and Fox News.

Second verse, same as the first.

“CNN This Morning” debuted Tuesday to what Mediaite could only describe as “brutally lackluster ratings,” performing even worse than “New Day” had previously in CNN’s morning slot.

Trending:
'I Know Enough to Smell a Rat': Megyn Kelly Points Out Obvious Issues with Paul Pelosi Attack

“‘CNN This Morning’ on Tuesday drew 387,000 total viewers and 71,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic,” Mediaite reported yesterday. “That was down from the 404,000 total viewers and 78,000 demo viewers CNN’s ‘New Day’ averaged in October.”

In comparison, “Morning Joe” pulled in an average of 883,000 total viewers and 100,000 viewers in the 25-54 bracket, and “Fox & Friends” did even better, with 1.4 million total and 211,000 in that demographic.

Yikes.

As a side note, I will turn 55 next June, Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, so I’m going to make the most of the next seven months or so, after which I will apparently no longer be “advertiser-coveted.” I wonder if that means I’ll get fewer spam emails inviting me to sign up for credit cleaning services or identity protection. Probably not.

Would you ever tune into 'CNN This Morning'?

Co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are still in that coveted demographic however — at 40 and 30, respectively — but Don Lemon has a couple of years on me, although he doesn’t look it.

At least not on-camera.

Licht’s decision to bring in these three well-known CNN personalities, even pulling Lemon from prime time to add him to the team, meant that industry watchers — including advertisers — were probably expecting something better than under-performing “New Day,” which was doing bad enough already. According to Mediaite, Licht had been working to tamp down expectations for the show’s debut.

Here’s a clip, which I assume was shared because they consider it one of the better moments of the program, but it left me asking the same question Lemon asked: Is this a rehearsal?

Related:
Senator Gets Lesson on How Free Speech Works After Complaining About Elon Musk's Takeover of Twitter

Meanwhile, for the 20th consecutive month, Fox News came in as the most-watched cable television network, with a significantly heftier viewership than its competition both in general and in one key demographic: Hispanics.

Fox is, of course, cable news’ answer to the otherwise predominantly left-leaning array of talking head networks, so the fact that it performs so well with audiences in general as well as this key voting bloc is worthy of note less than one week ahead of the midterm elections.

A whopping 13 Fox programs topped the list of the most-watched on cable news, garnering 55 percent of prime-time cable news viewers and 54 percent of total day, and beating out CNN and MSNBC in both total overall viewers and preference among viewers in that 25 to 54 demographic, Mediaite reported.

In October, Fox enjoyed an average 1.48 million overall daytime viewers compared to 751,000 for MSNBC and just 533,000 for CNN. For prime-time averages, this jumped to 2.29 million for Fox compared to 1.18 million for MSNBC and 624,000 for CNN.

Forbes noted that MSNBC’s viewership in the 25 to 54 demo saw a 20 percent drop, the largest among cable news networks.

Meanwhile, the top five most-watched shows on cable all aired on Fox. “The Five” came in at No. 1 for the seventh consecutive month, joined by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Hannity” and “Special Report with Brett Baier,” which came in second through fifth, respectively.

Mediaite noted that according to Nielsen data, Fox beat out CNN and MSNBC — even among Democrats and independents, as well as among Hispanic and Asian viewers.

But don’t worry, Chris Licht. Tomorrow is a “New Day.”

What? Too soon?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




'CNN This Morning' Sees Brutal Ratings in First Show Despite Pulling Out All Stops
List: The 5 Major Moves Elon Musk Has Made Since Taking Over Twitter
Watch: Obama Appears in Cringeworthy Get-Out-the-Vote TikTok Video
14-Year-Old Football Player Successfully Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery After Collapsing on Field
White House Attempt to Brag About Social Security Backfires When CNN and Politico Call Out 'Stupendous Self-Own'
See more...

Conversation