Can't Stop Winning: Fox News' Jesse Watters Leads Two Shows to Over 3 Million Viewers Each

This Fox News host is crushing his competition.

Jesse Watters drew more than 3 million viewers on each of his Fox News shows on Monday, utterly demolishing his cable news competitors, according to figures reported Tuesday by Mediaite.

Watters appears on both “The Five” and “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Watters appears in a group format in the former, a 5 p.m. commentary broadcast, and hosts the latter, which airs at 7 p.m. before Fox’s primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Watters’ audience was enough to dwarf the viewership of both CNN and MSNBC combined.

The whopping 3.749 million viewers “The Five” drew at the 5 p.m. hour blew away the audience of CNN’s “Situation Room” — a show that garnered 595,000 viewers by comparison, according to Mediaite.

The story of Watters’ 7 p.m. broadcast wasn’t much different.

The 3.189 million viewers the Fox show attracted was well more than the 1.164 million of MSNBC’s “The Reidout” and the 640,000 of CNN’s “Erin Burnett Outfront” combined, according to Mediaite.

Fox News has increased the size of its audience as left-wing establishment news channels have struggled to retain their audiences in the post-President Donald Trump news era.

Do you enjoy seeing Jesse Watters on Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

CNN has seen its nightly ratings decline, even as Fox has increased its viewership relative to 2020.

Fox’s strategy for actually drawing the attention of American cable news viewers isn’t complicated.

When you give a platform to views that actually include the varying perspectives of the average American, it’s no coincidence that you’ll draw an audience that’s otherwise largely excluded from corporate cable news.

The inability of establishment cable news channels to maintain a broad, mainstream American audience could even result in complications for the Democratic Party in the advance of the 2022 midterms.

Who is going to tune into a “news” broadcast that steadfastly avoids anything critical of the current president, the dismal state of the American economy, and the majority party in both chambers of Congress?

That person is hard to imagine, if you exclude the category of “partisan Democrat activist.”

It’s hard to imagine a non-politically tribal American who still is still obsessively interested in a rancorous protest of certification proceedings for an election that took place nearly two years ago, which Watters’ competitiors seem to cover almost nightly — as if it were still relevant.

Maybe there’s a path back to relevancy for the U.S “mainstream” media, but that only lies with the partisan opposition to the next Republican president.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.