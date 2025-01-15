Share
Coca-Cola Reveals Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke, CEO Gifts Trump the First Bottle

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 15, 2025 at 8:13am
President-elect Donald Trump received a commemorative glass bottle of Diet Coke, his favorite beverage, from Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey on Tuesday evening ahead of the former commander-in-chief’s return to the White House.

Quincey presented Trump with the “first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle,” according to an X post from Margo Martin, the deputy communications director for the Trump campaign.


The glass Diet Coke bottle featureed a picture of the White House and the date of the upcoming inauguration.

The commemorative box that came with the bottle also had a note about the beverage behemoth.

“Founded 126 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company takes great pride in producing hundreds of brands that people enjoy,” the note read, per Newsweek.

“Along with our 60+ independent bottling partners, the Coca-Cola system generates $58+ billion in U.S. economic activity annually and supports more than 860,000 jobs in the United States.”

A representative for Coca-Cola provided a statement to Newsweek, saying that the meeting between Quincey and Trump affirms the commitment of the business to “strengthening America’s economic future.”

“The Coca-Cola Company has a tradition of creating commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in celebration of U.S. presidential inaugurations, dating back to 2005,” the statement said.

“James Quincey, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, met with President Elect Donald Trump to present a commemorative bottle of Diet Coke and to highlight Coca-Cola’s contributions to the U.S. economy,” the statement added.

The gift was given to Trump just over four years after Coca-Cola condemned him and his supporters over the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the United States Capitol.

“With the election results now certified, we have faith in America’s democratic institutions to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and allow the U.S. to move forward together as one nation,” the firm said at the time, per Newsweek.

In any case, Trump is likely to keep enjoying the soft drink as he returns to the White House.

As butlers, maids, and housekeepers at the executive mansion prepare for the second Trump administration, they will likely reinstall the Diet Coke button, which famously sat on the Resolute Desk.

Sometimes guests in the Oval Office have been known to watch in shock as Trump pressed the red button, only to realize in relief that the button merely called for a beverage.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Conversation