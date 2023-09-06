Share
Commentary

Are 'Cocaine Raccoons' to Blame for the Attacks Harshing Liberal Utopia Portland's Vibe?

 By George C. Upper III  September 6, 2023 at 8:29am
Share

I recently streamed “Cocaine Bear” (at my wife’s suggestion, if you can believe that) and, while I don’t think I can in good conscience recommend the film, I have to admit that there were moments I found entertaining.

And given that the film cost something like $30-$35 million to produce, according to Collider, and grossed nearly three times that before it even started streaming, according to The Numbers, I should think that director and producer Elizabeth Banks might be looking for material for a sequel.

Look no further, Ms. Banks: I give you, “Cocaine Raccoons.”

Granted, there’s no actual evidence that any raccoons have ingested illegal stimulants, but then most of what happened in “Cocaine Bear” wasn’t exactly true-to-life, either. Filmmakers need to have room to take a little license to create their art, right?

(Maybe I should have put “art” in quotation marks in that last sentence, but you know what I meant.)

Trending:
Plane Forced to Turn Around, Make Emergency Landing After Diarrhea Creates 'Biohazard Issue'

At any rate, after The (Portland) Oregonian published a piece on raccoons attacking people and their dogs, Oregon Catalyst speculated that the animals might have ingested some of the illicit substances that many of the left-leaning city’s residents are so fond of.

Wildlife officials told The Oregonian that the raccoon involved was probably a “protective mother,” but even if that’s true, I suppose it’s possible that even protective procyonids could scavenge up enough nose candy to affect their behavior.

The Oregonian shared surveillance video that captured one attack and what appeared to be a mother raccoon and her kits, which would seem to lend credence to the “protective mother” hypothesis.



Of course, “Protective Mother Raccoon” would be a terrible movie title, so let’s just stick to the drug theory. Certainly, the situation in Portland lends itself to such speculation.

Would you consider moving to Portland?

Three years ago, Oregon voted to legalize the possession of “small amounts” of many hard drugs, cocaine and methamphetamine among them.

“Since then, downtown has seen well-documented increase in open-air drug dealing, overdoses, and violence,” Portland’s KOIN reported last month. “According to the Oregon Health Department, in 2019 there were 280 unintentional opioid overdose deaths in Oregon. In 2021 there were 745.”

“It’s crazy out there,” Rick Treleaven, the chief executive officer at BestCare Treatment Services in Central Oregon, told Oregon Public Broadcasting in May. “We are having an overdose epidemic like I’ve never seen and I’ve been in this field for over 40 years.”

And according to a 2003 article from The Journal of Wildlife Management, raccoon populations are actually more dense in urban areas than in the wild.

Related:
Panic After Salmon-Eating Shark Found in Landlocked Idaho

Of course, correlation doesn’t imply causation; just because Portland has plenty of both blow and trash pandas doesn’t mean the two ever come in contact with one another. I mean, who’s storing their Florida snow in their garbage cans, right?

On the other hand, who’s tossing cocaine out of airplanes? Just about no one — and yet in 1985 Pablo Escobear fatally overdosed on pounds of cocaine thrown from a Cessna — no, really — and inspired the cinematic masterpiece that is “Cocaine Bear.”

“Cocaine Bear,” you might recall, was the great Ray Liotta’s final film, so unfortunately he won’t be around to film a sequel featuring raccoons. (I’m sure the continuing series will be the worse for his absence.)

But if I were the casting director for “Cocaine Raccoons,” I know I’d be calling Bruce Campbell’s agent, early and often. I mean, the actor even lives in Oregon, making location scouting a breeze.

Trust me, bubbeleh: I never saw a surer thing in my life. It’s gonna be boffo.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Are 'Cocaine Raccoons' to Blame for the Attacks Harshing Liberal Utopia Portland's Vibe?
Watch: RFK Touts Own Mugshot Following Praise of 'Shrewd' Trump
Parents Suing School District After Girls Told to 'Tolerate' Alleged 'Threatening' Encounter with Exposed Male in Bathroom
Florida Fire Department Issues Warning to EV Owners After Seeing What Hurricanes Trigger
Check Your Receipt: Glitch Causes Customers to Double Pay Taxes on Groceries
See more...

Conversation