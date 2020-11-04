Drugs, despite their bad reputation, exist on a scale.
On one end sit the innocuous and relatively safe substances. Caffeine (yes, it’s a drug), tobacco and cannabis are all common examples that people around the world consume daily, often in legal settings.
On the other end of the spectrum sit the “hard” drugs. Methamphetamine, cocaine and opioids like heroin hook people and slowly drain the new addicts of their health and sanity.
Advertisement - story continues below
In response to this deadly poison, most places around the world have outlawed hard drugs.
Of course, progressive Oregon is not like the rest of the world.
TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire
State voters decisively passed Measure 110 on Election Day, decriminalizing possession of small amounts of hard drugs. Now, those caught carrying the poison will only face a non-criminal violation.
According to The Oregonian, partial returns showed the measure was passed 62.5 percent to 37.5 percent.
Advertisement - story continues below
The push to decriminalize drugs like meth and heroin was helped along by celebrities like John Legend, and with mountains of cash from Mark Zuckerberg and other elites.
Possession of larger quantities, which was a felony charge before, is now only a misdemeanor charge in most cases.
The measure also redirects cash made through marijuana taxation toward “Addiction Recovery Centers,” where those struggling with drugs are advised on treatment options.
For now, it’s unclear how big of an impact Oregonians’ bold decision will have on public health and safety.
Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.
Advertisement - story continues below
Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.
Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook.
You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.
You can also help us out by subscribing!
Advertisement - story continues below
If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.