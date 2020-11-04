Login
Oregon Decriminalizes Hard Drugs; Heroin, Crack, Meth Possession No Longer Considered Criminal

By Jared Harris
Published November 3, 2020 at 10:55pm
Drugs, despite their bad reputation, exist on a scale.

On one end sit the innocuous and relatively safe substances. Caffeine (yes, it’s a drug), tobacco and cannabis are all common examples that people around the world consume daily, often in legal settings.

On the other end of the spectrum sit the “hard” drugs. Methamphetamine, cocaine and opioids like heroin hook people and slowly drain the new addicts of their health and sanity.

In response to this deadly poison, most places around the world have outlawed hard drugs.

Of course, progressive Oregon is not like the rest of the world.

State voters decisively passed Measure 110 on Election Day, decriminalizing possession of small amounts of hard drugs. Now, those caught carrying the poison will only face a non-criminal violation.

According to The Oregonian, partial returns showed the measure was passed 62.5 percent to 37.5 percent.

The push to decriminalize drugs like meth and heroin was helped along by celebrities like John Legend, and with mountains of cash from Mark Zuckerberg and other elites.

Possession of larger quantities, which was a felony charge before, is now only a misdemeanor charge in most cases.

Will this measure have an impact on public health?

The measure also redirects cash made through marijuana taxation toward “Addiction Recovery Centers,” where those struggling with drugs are advised on treatment options.

For now, it’s unclear how big of an impact Oregonians’ bold decision will have on public health and safety.

RELATED: Days from Election, America Gets a Look at Democrat-Led Future as 'March Against Capitalism' Agitators Target Businesses

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
