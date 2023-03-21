Parler Share
College Football Coach Suffers 'Serious Injuries' After Being Hit by Truck

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2023 at 4:59pm
Dartmouth College head football coach Buddy Teevens has been badly injured after being hit by a pickup truck while bicycling in Florida last week.

A release from the college said the incident took place on Thursday near St. Augustine, where the family owns a home.

“He has sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized,” Kirsten Teevens, the coach’s wife who was bicycling along with him at the time of the crash, said via text,  according to the Valley News.

“He is a healthy man and hopefully he will have a full recovery. We are very appreciative of all the support and the outpouring of love,” she said.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s preliminary crash report listed the 66-year-old’s injuries as critical, according to Valley News.

According to the report, Teevens was crossing the road at about 8:40 p.m. when struck.

The report said that “no illuminated lights were observed on the bicycle” and that Teevens “was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.”

Teevens was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the report said.

Teevens was transported to Orange Park Medical Center.

Associate head coach Sammy McCorkle is expected to guide the team through spring practice that begins April 4.

“Buddy’s connected to Dartmouth in a way few others are. He’s so invested in the program and our players because he was one of them once. He’s such a tremendous lighthouse for the college,” offensive line coach Keith Clark said.

Teevens led Dartmouth to back-to-back Ivy League titles when he coached the team from 1987 to 1991. Teevens has won three more titles since his return in 2005, according to Fox News.

The section of the roadway where Teevens was hurt can be dangerous, some bicyclists said, according to WJXT-TV.

“It makes me sad,” bicyclist Hanna Nemeck said, noting that even though Teevens reportedly crossed where he should not have, the road is dangerous.

“I always ride on the sidewalk and I’ve been told that it’s illegal, but I ride on the sidewalk just because I’m scared to be in the bike lane,” Nemeck said.

WJXT reported that on the day after Teevens was injured, another bicyclist was hit by a truck in a different section of the road.

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
