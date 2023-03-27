Parler Share
College Football Player Comes Close to Death After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Practice

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2023 at 4:51pm
Utah State wide receiver Josh Davis, who suffered a cardiac arrest during practice on Thursday, is no longer on life support.

Davis, who had CPR performed upon him by college staff after collapsing on the field, has had his status upgraded to fair condition, according to KSTU-TV.

The Deseret News noted that his cardiac arrest was labeled “non-traumatic,” meaning it was not brought about by any contact or injury.

“Awake, alert, and breathing on his own,” head coach Blake Anderson told Scott Garrard, who does the college’s play-by-play announcing.

“The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation at all. Miracle,”  Anderson said, according to the comment Garrard posted on Twitter.

Anderson also posted his own thoughts, writing, “it was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting. Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better ever minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs.”

Do we need better health screening for college athletes?

Davis first went to Logan Regional Hospital and then to McKay-Dee Hospital, according to KSTU.

To preserve the athlete’s brain function, the hospital treated him with what is known as therapeutic hypothermia to keep down his body temperature.

Davis is from Carlsbad, California. His parents flew to Utah to be with him on Thursday.

The college posted several images of Davis with his teammates.

Writing on Outkick, David Hookstead noted that other college athletes have experienced similar incidents.

“It’s an incredibly troubling trend nobody seems to have an answer to. What is causing so many young athletes in the best shape of their lives to collapse and suffer heart issues? That’s a question people need answers to and nobody should be afraid to ask for clarity on the situation,” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




