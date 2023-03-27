College Football Player Comes Close to Death After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Practice

Utah State wide receiver Josh Davis, who suffered a cardiac arrest during practice on Thursday, is no longer on life support.

Davis, who had CPR performed upon him by college staff after collapsing on the field, has had his status upgraded to fair condition, according to KSTU-TV.

The Deseret News noted that his cardiac arrest was labeled “non-traumatic,” meaning it was not brought about by any contact or injury.

“Awake, alert, and breathing on his own,” head coach Blake Anderson told Scott Garrard, who does the college’s play-by-play announcing.

From Utah State Coach Blake Anderson on the player who collapsed on the field yesterday: “Awake, alert, and breathing on his own. The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation all. Miracle.” — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) March 24, 2023

“The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation at all. Miracle,” Anderson said, according to the comment Garrard posted on Twitter.

Anderson also posted his own thoughts, writing, “it was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting. Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better ever minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs.”

The smiles say it all… it was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting. Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better ever minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jfsEQqZypK — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) March 24, 2023

Do we need better health screening for college athletes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Davis first went to Logan Regional Hospital and then to McKay-Dee Hospital, according to KSTU.

To preserve the athlete’s brain function, the hospital treated him with what is known as therapeutic hypothermia to keep down his body temperature.

Update on Josh Davis. We ask that you continue to keep Josh and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ASuhTLjVkC — USU Football (@USUFootball) March 24, 2023

Davis is from Carlsbad, California. His parents flew to Utah to be with him on Thursday.

The college posted several images of Davis with his teammates.

Writing on Outkick, David Hookstead noted that other college athletes have experienced similar incidents.

“It’s an incredibly troubling trend nobody seems to have an answer to. What is causing so many young athletes in the best shape of their lives to collapse and suffer heart issues? That’s a question people need answers to and nobody should be afraid to ask for clarity on the situation,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.