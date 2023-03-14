Teen with No Previous Medical Conditions Dies After 'Cardiac Arrest' During PE

An English teenager is dead after suffering what was termed a cardiac arrest during gym class.

Kayla Ere suffered a medical emergency on March 2 at The Gateway Academy in Essex, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Mirror said the school described Ere as a “lovely student.

No previous medical conditions – suddenly she passed due to a cardiac arrest. Words cannot describe this tragedy!” Anita Singh wrote on a Just Giving page she set up seeking cash for the 14-year-old girl’s family.

“The mother left behind has lost her world,” Singh wrote.

She wrote that Ere’s single mother “requires financial support. We would like to come together as a community to raise funds for the funeral of Kayla Ere.

“This Angel of God deserves a great send-off,” she wrote.

A Gateway Academy representative explained the incident.

“Following the medical emergency at The Gateway Academy on Thursday, March 2 involving a student who became very unwell in a PE lesson it is with great sadness that we inform our community that she died in hospital,” according to the Gazette-Standard.

“The medical team at the Gateway Academy, paramedics and doctors worked tirelessly to support the student before the air ambulance transferred her to King’s College hospital,” the representative said.

The representative said school officials went to the hospital along with family members.

The Mirror said that in a message to the school and community, Francesca Ere, Kayla’s mother, thanked the members of the school community for their support.

“This pain cannot leave me in the near future but with the kind support am receiving from everyone all I want to say is am very proud of the impact my little girl had made in her short life lived and the few years she had spent in Gateway Academy,” she wrote.

“Kayla was a great child and she had made me a proud mother and also impacted so many lives, thank you to all the lovely students for your cards, sweet messages from her friends, parents and kids from other years,” she wrote.

“I am so grateful and appreciate your prayers, love, care. I know that I can’t reach each and everyone of you physically or personally but know that I really appreciate your support/prayers and I know it’s helping me heal. God bless you all.”

A just giving page has been set up to support the financials of Kayla’s funeral and support Kayla’s mother. We would like to thank everyone who has supported, it has been truly heartwarming. https://t.co/giBAZwjSQt #JustGiving if you are unable to donate then please share 💐 pic.twitter.com/R90FPLfQa9 — The Gateway Academy (@TheGatewayAcad) March 4, 2023



In a social media post cited by Yahoo, gym teacher Matt Clark said the teen “was a wonderful student and will be greatly missed.”

“It was just Kayla and mum at home; we are doing everything as a school to help and support her and someone in the community has kindly set up a page to help mum with costs of a funeral,” he wrote.

