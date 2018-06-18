Comey Tweet Sparks Fears He Is Prepping for Presidential Run

If he looks like a candidate and talks like a candidate, could former FBI Director James Comey actually be running for public office?

That was the speculation that kicked into high gear over the weekend when Comey posted a photo of himself that he said was taken in an Iowa cornfield, BizPac Review reported.

“So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country,” Comey wrote.

So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country. pic.twitter.com/3UeDofNVaC — James Comey (@Comey) June 16, 2018

In the political world, the possible significance of the image was not lost. Iowa holds the nation’s first presidential primary contests, and campaigns spend months leading up to the primaries courting voters to get their campaigns started out with a win.

However, one of the first comments on the liberal side was hardly an energetic endorsement, according to Independent Journal Review.

“When you get spanked by an IG this report for being really bad at your job I guess the first thing you do is hint at running for president?” Lydia Polgreen, the editor in chief at the Huffington Post, tweeted in response.

Twitter was filled with discussion of what the tweet might mean.

He’s in IA… He’s running.. #2020 — Harsha Radhakrishnan (@hr072) June 17, 2018

Do not even joke about 2020. Not funny. You are insufferable. Please go take up knitting somewhere or find some woods to hike in. — MO2 (@It_IS_a_Cult) June 16, 2018

Susan Hennessy of CNN tried to scotch campaign rumors.

“It’s been reported hundreds of times at this point that Comey’s wife is from Iowa; as such it’s becoming ridiculous to assume every reference to Iowa is a hint at a campaign as opposed to just a guy visiting his in-laws,” she wrote on Twitter.

It's been reported hundreds of times at this point that Comey's wife is from Iowa; as such it's becoming ridiculous to assume every reference to Iowa is a hint at a campaign as opposed to just a guy visiting his in-laws. https://t.co/qxFZocU15w — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) June 16, 2018

In April, while making talk show appearances to hawk his new book, Comey was asked about possibly running for office, and issued a flat denial.

“Yeah, never — I want to say it again so my wife heard it twice,” Comey said then, according to Business Insider.

The Inspector General’s report, which can be read at the Justice Department’s website, depicted a pervasive culture of bias against President Donald Trump at the FBI and Justice Department. The report, which criticized Comey’s conduct, did not dispute the findings of the yearlong investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state, but said that the rampant bias was a threat to the public’s ability to trust the nation’s top law enforcement officials.

