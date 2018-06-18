SECTIONS
US News
Print

Comey Tweet Sparks Fears He Is Prepping for Presidential Run

By Jack Davis
June 18, 2018 at 8:05am

Print

If he looks like a candidate and talks like a candidate, could former FBI Director James Comey actually be running for public office?

That was the speculation that kicked into high gear over the weekend when Comey posted a photo of himself that he said was taken in an Iowa cornfield, BizPac Review reported.

“So good to see new growth in Iowa and across the country,” Comey wrote.

In the political world, the possible significance of the image was not lost. Iowa holds the nation’s first presidential primary contests, and campaigns spend months leading up to the primaries courting voters to get their campaigns started out with a win.

TRENDING: ‘Zero-Tolerance’ In Full-Effect: ICE Arrests 16 Illegals in Montana

However, one of the first comments on the liberal side was hardly an energetic endorsement, according to Independent Journal Review.

“When you get spanked by an IG this report for being really bad at your job I guess the first thing you do is hint at running for president?” Lydia Polgreen, the editor in chief at the Huffington Post, tweeted in response.

Twitter was filled with discussion of what the tweet might mean.

Susan Hennessy of CNN tried to scotch campaign rumors.

“It’s been reported hundreds of times at this point that Comey’s wife is from Iowa; as such it’s becoming ridiculous to assume every reference to Iowa is a hint at a campaign as opposed to just a guy visiting his in-laws,” she wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Report: Cohen To Cooperate with Prosecutors After Lawyers Leave His Case

Would James Comey ever win a race for public office?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In April, while making talk show appearances to hawk his new book, Comey was asked about possibly running for office, and issued a flat denial.

“Yeah, never — I want to say it again so my wife heard it twice,” Comey said then, according to Business Insider.

The Inspector General’s report, which can be read at the Justice Department’s website, depicted a pervasive culture of bias against President Donald Trump at the FBI and Justice Department. The report, which criticized Comey’s conduct, did not dispute the findings of the yearlong investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state, but said that the rampant bias was a threat to the public’s ability to trust the nation’s top law enforcement officials.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: 2020 election, FBI, Iowa, James Comey

By: Jack Davis on June 18, 2018 at 8:05am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (right) takes the elevator as he arrives at the Capitol for a vote November 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The Kentucky Republican returned to Capitol Hill after he was attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher (left) and broke six of his ribs while mowing the lawn at his Kentucky home on Nov. 3.

Rand Paul’s Attacker Officially Sentenced

Erin Coates

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, on April 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. In a recent interview Ryan vowed there would be no government shutdown despite party divisions.

House Republicans Consider Forcibly Removing Paul Ryan From Office

Chris Agee

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference February 16, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Pelosi held the news conference to answer questions from members of the media.

Nancy Pelosi Suggests ‘Uprisings All Over the Country’

Scott Kelnhofer

Breaking: Days After IG Report Release, Strzok Announces He Will Appear Before Congress

Joe Saunders

Gowdy Threatens FBI, DOJ with ‘Full Arsenal of Constitutional Weapons’

The Western Journal

US Soldier Killed in Korea to Finally Receive Hero’s Burial

Chris Agee

Sen. Elizabeth Warren side by side President Donald Trump

Elizabeth Warren ‘Filled with Terror’ at Thought of GOP Maintaining Control of Congress

Jack Davis

Hoover Dam Shutdown, Man Barricades Himself in Armored Truck Demanding ‘Release the Report’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.