Communist Leader Eats Gold-Covered Steak with 'Salt Bae' After Visiting Karl Marx's Grave

Celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, also known as “Salt Bae,” fed gold-plated steak to To Lam, a leader of Vietnam’s Communist Party, after Lam led a visit to Karl Marx’s grave on Nov. 2.

A video posted to Gokce’s Tik Tok account showed him hand-feeding gold-plated steak to Lam, who gave a thumbs up.

Gokce deleted the video after receiving criticism on social media, BBC News reported.

Bộ trưởng Bộ Công an Việt Nam Tô Lâm được Salt Bae chế biến và đút cho ăn món bò dát vàng trị giá lên đến 45 triệu đồng/phần trong một nhà hàng của ông này ở Luân Đôn. Cùng bàn với ông Tô Lâm là Chánh văn phòng Bộ Công an Tô Ân Xô. pic.twitter.com/hGZZqGbJZr — Duy Bình (@DuyBnh61157516) November 5, 2021

A widely shared receipt from the restaurant Oct. 8 showed a meal for four with drinks costing over 37,000 pounds (more than $50,000).

Lam’s official salary as a minister is less than $800 per month, according to Vice.

Lam was leading a delegation at the COP26 climate conference in Scotland, Vice reported.

While in the United Kingdom, Lam visited Karl Marx’s grave with several high-ranking officials.

Were Karl Marx's theories wrong? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Vietnamese government’s blog post about the visit called Marx a “philosophical and ideological genius” and said the delegation was meant to pay “respect to those based on whose theories the Vietnamese people overthrew systems of oppression ruled by colonialists and imperialists in the past.”

Vietnam faced significant food shortages and an economic disaster during 2021 as lockdowns continued and COVID ravaged the population, The Guardian reported.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.