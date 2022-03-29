'Most Complex' Rescue First Responders Have Seen: Farmer Found Buried in Grain Bin up to His Mouth

People who work in and around grain bins have to be very careful as the conditions always pose risks — risks for which many local first responders receive regular training on how to mitigate in areas where farming is prevalent.

The Westport Fire Department, Jennings County Fire Department and Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department were among the organizations that showed up to help the man, armed with specialized equipment including a vacuum truck.

“When the first units arrived, they found the patient engulfed in grain up to his mouth,” the Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook.

“Fire crews went immediately to work getting the grain rescue equipment into the bin. They [were] able to install the ‘Great Wall Grain Tube’ around the patient. Grain was able to be removed from around the patient.”

“This operation was the most complex rescues we have ever been involved with,” the fire department shared. “The outcome would not have been possible without the Jennings and Decatur County dispatches, Westport FD, Campbell TWP FD, Spencer TWP FD, Jennings County SD, Rescue 20, City of Greensburg Waste Water (vac truck) Justin Greathouse (grain vac). Statfight medical helicopter (on standby at the scene).”

Many locals commented on the post to commend the life-saving work that was done that day.

“God bless all of you for working together to save this man’s life!” one person wrote. “What a blessing for all of the man power, equipment, skills, and knowledge it took!”

“Many many thanks to all who contributed and helped,” wrote a person who appeared to be related to the imperiled farmer.

“Our family greatly appreciated it. We are blessed the good lord was on our side. Thanks for your service Decatur and Jennings County.”

