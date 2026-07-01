It's Spreading: 'Democratic' Socialist Sends Dems Into Panic After Unseating 15-Term Colorado Congresswoman

The “democratic socialist” wave keeps spreading, and more moderate Democrats are becoming unnerved.

Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old foreign-born “democratic” socialist, unseated 15-term Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District primary Tuesday.

Kiros won a clear victory in the Denver-based seat.

DeGette had held the position since Kiros was born, KDVR-TV reported.

In her victory speech, Kiros told supporters that Denver voters sent a clear signal to the establishment.

“We will not wait to take the fight to Donald Trump and the oligarchy,” she said.

Some House Democrats reacted with shock to the race.

Many viewed DeGette’s seat as safe, given Kiros’ opposition to Israel and her leftist opinions.

One anonymous House Democrat told Axios on Wednesday morning that the race was a warning to Democrats.

“Diana was an excellent representative with seniority — but the style of someone younger and more outspoken has become more attractive to that cohort of motivated urban left voters.”

Another senior Democrat called the outcome a “wake-up call” for the party.

Due to Denver being a safe haven for Democrats, Kiros is essentially a lock to succeed DeGette in the House.

The upset marks the latest gain for candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America in recent weeks.

“Democratic” socialists swept multiple primaries just last week in New York after receiving the backing of democratic socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Three congressional races were won by socialists Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander.

Kiros had something in common with winners in New York aside from DSA membership, which was the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont.

Just hours before DeGette was unseated, Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, lashed out at his party’s socialist wing as “anti-America,” Fox News reported.

Fetterman said, “I’ve said the party is becoming an orgy of socialism. Clearly anti-America, anti-Western Civilization.”

“I mean, you look at some of the things that people have said. Abolish prison, abolish the border, abolish ICE, I mean these crazy people — I have colleagues in my caucus that refuse to even call this out,” Fetterman added.

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