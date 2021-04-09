The border crisis is “out of control,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said in a video shot as a group of more than 100 illegal immigrants trooped across the border.

“This is out of control. It’s the middle of the night. We’ve seen dozens of children flow freely across the border in just the past few minutes. This is the reality of [President] Joe Biden’s disastrous amnesty agenda,” Scalise tweeted on Friday.

In the video posted to Twitter from McAllen, Texas, Scalise highlighted the out-of-control flood of illegal immigrants crossing the border.

🚨🚨 LIVE from the border: This is out of control. It’s the middle of the night. We’ve seen dozens of children flow freely across the border in just the past few minutes. This is the reality of Joe Biden’s disastrous amnesty agenda. pic.twitter.com/kPCPAclpvd — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 9, 2021

TRENDING: Watch: Biden Lapses Into Nonsense Mid-Speech, Refers to 'Merfin and Ruthers'

“You just saw a large number of kids just come running across the border. Here they are right here,” he said, gesturing behind him as a line of illegal immigrants filed into custody.

The Louisiana congressman said the group “came into the country illegally, ran across, just got apprehended by Border Patrol agents.”

Scalise noted that what people were seeing happen in the video was not one isolated incident.

“It’s going on all around us,” he said. “We’ve been seeing this and we’ve only been here less than an hour, but we’ve already seen multiple encounters of people coming across. Now they’re over getting processed — probably over 100 people right here just in the last hour that are waiting.”

Has this crisis grown out of control? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Scalise said the next step for these migrants is to be sent “off to a processing facility.”

“And they’re coming into America because Joe Biden’s created this magnet where he said the border’s open — and look at what’s happening.”

“This is out of control,” the representative repeated. Scalise was part of a GOP delegation at the border.

Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina also posted a video noting that even at midnight, a continual flow of illegal immigrants was crossing the Rio Grande.

🚨Update from the #BidenBorderCrisis: Last night we saw migrants flowing across the border in rafts. Border patrol agents told me this surge is due to the Biden administration ending the remain in Mexico policy. This is more than a crisis. It’s a humanitarian disaster. pic.twitter.com/C5cZE9rde9 — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) April 9, 2021

RELATED: Biden Administration Spending Eye-Popping Sum Each Week to House Unaccompanied Immigrant Minors: Report

“This is more than a crisis. This is a humanitarian disaster. And it’s all of Biden’s making,” he said.

Republican Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas also tweeted a video showing a massive line of illegal immigrants waiting to be processed and noted, “We have a problem on our southern border. And it is a crisis. It must be dealt with. The Biden administration must take action to reverse the policies that have created the tragedy that we’re seeing unfolding here.”

I’m at our southern border. This is a crisis. pic.twitter.com/cqVj3jBQQC — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) April 9, 2021

Earlier this week, Scalise told Fox News that the crisis is unprecedented.

“If you talk to anybody on the ground, I’ve talked to a lot of people that have been on the ground, it is beyond a disaster,” Scalise said.

“What they’ve done not only to these border towns, the mayors, you hear them, Democrat and Republican, expressing outrage over what President Biden created. Joe Biden created this crisis, but the child abuse and neglect that’s going on, it’s not just the 20-plus day treks that some of these young kids are taking — 10 years old, in many cases.”

Scalise said migrants are facing terrible conditions.

“Over a third of the girls are being sexually assaulted or raped along the journey,” he said. “Then they get to the United States and you’ve seen how they’re being treated — not given proper food and shelter, being put next to somebody six inches apart with COVID.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.