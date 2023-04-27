Conservative Beer Launched in Response to Bud Light Expected to Hit Huge Sales Number: 'It's a Movement'

In an age where almost every major corporation and brand has embraced and promoted leftist ideology, many conservatives are left wondering if there are viable alternatives that better reflect their values.

Fortunately, there is one conservative who is taking the initiative to fight back against woke corporations.

According to Fox Business, Seth Weathers, also known as Conservative Dad, who is the CEO of the conservative online merchandise shop Freedom Speaks Up, has just launched another conservative company, Ultra Right Beer.

Ultra Right Beer was founded by Weathers in response to Bud Light’s decision to partner with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney for an advertising campaign.

The decision to partner with Mulvaney angered many across the country and led to a massive backlash and boycott, resulting in lost revenue for the company and the executive responsible for the fiasco being placed on leave.

Weathers, however, is not content merely to boycott Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch, he aims to provide a positive alternative so that conservatives have real options when choosing a beer.

In a Twitter post announcing the launch of Ultra Right Beer, Weathers described it as a “100 percent woke-free American beer” and promised, “Ultra Right Beer, and this movement, will never be stopped, no matter what they throw at us.”

In a statement to Fox Business, Weathers said that this was less about selling beer and more about signaling to corporate America that people are tired of woke garbage in advertising.

“This is more than a beer company,” he said “It’s a movement of people who are speaking up and saying no. We’re done. This is our line in the sand.”

There is already good news for Weathers and his brand. After just 12 days in business, Ultra Right Beer is expected to reach $1 million in sales by the end of the week and to have sold 20,000 six packs.

Ultra Right Beer should serve not only as a lesson to leftist corporations but also a lesson to patriotic conservative Americans. It is possible for conservatives to find or form alternatives to woke products.

Often, when things like this happen, there is no real alternative, meaning that conservatives are faced with the unfortunate choice of either supporting the woke brand or going without a beloved product.

But now, conservatives do not have to worry about making that choice, at least as far as Bud Light is concerned because a new conservative beer company has been formed that allows them to withhold money from left-wing corporations.

The fact that the brand has seen such immediate success is hardly surprising, especially since many Americans, especially in the Heartland, are tired of companies pushing woke nonsense down their throats.

Ultra Right Beer is a real game changer, and it means that conservatives are now serious about taking on corporate America in order to ensure that “Get Woke, Go Broke” becomes a reality.

