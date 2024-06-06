Conservative Dad Who Fought Against CRT, LGBT Agenda Dies at Age 53

A Maine father and a fierce advocate against indoctrinating public school children in his state with far-left gender and race ideologies died this week at the age of 53.

Shawn McBreairty, who made a name for himself in recent years by challenging school officials to allow children to be educated without the left’s identity politics interfering with curriculum, died on Monday, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The newspaper reported that a school official it did not name said McBreairty took his own life.

Legal representatives for McBreairty declined to comment on his sudden death.

He is survived by his wife, Patti McBreairty, and their twin daughters.

McBreairty had been active on his X account recently, sharing posts concerning shielding Maine children from the transgender agenda in classrooms.

In February, the conservative activist filed a civil rights lawsuit against a Maine school district that he said had threatened him with legal action for speaking out online about a group of school children who had wished to keep their bathrooms safe.

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨 I filed suit against Brewer (Maine) School Department because they threatened me with legal action if I didn’t take down a truthful and lawful article about efforts they engaged in to bully kids who circulated a petition about their transgender bathroom… pic.twitter.com/mRESGI90P9 — Shawn McBreairty 🇺🇸 (@ShawnMcBreairty) February 22, 2024

“This federal civil rights lawsuit I filed against them is to protect my right to engage in legitimate commentary on matters of public concern,” he said on X at the time. … “This is a lawsuit with national implications.”

McBreairty described himself on X as an “educational freedom advocate” as well as an “enemy of the left.”

He gained recognition by challenging school administrators at board meetings and by challenging them in court, if necessary.

As WCSH-TV noted in 2022, a Bangor-area school district was ordered to pay McBreairty $40,000 by a federal judge after it banned him from speaking at school board meetings.

McBreairty gained national attention in recent years for his unrelenting pursuit to ensure that parents had the right to know what was going on in classrooms in their communities and by accusing Maine school districts of teaching critical race theory.

Some of his segments on cable television went viral online:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktokofficial)

McBreairty made appearances on Fox News in the United States and also appeared as a guest for a segment for Sky News Australia.

