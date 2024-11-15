Share
Liberal conspiracy theorists are circulating a rumor that Elon Musk somehow stole the election for President-elect Donald Trump through his Starlink internet service.
Conspiracy Theorists Accuse Elon Musk of Using Starlink Satellites to Steal Election for Trump

 By Ole Braatelien  November 15, 2024 at 3:46pm
One of the latest conspiracy theories of the left’s “BlueAnon” movement asserts that Elon Musk rigged the 2024 election using Starlink satellites.

The theory claims that Starlink, a satellite internet company founded by Musk, manipulated swing-state votes in favor of President-elect Donald Trump.

The outlandish assertion has gained wide traction in leftist social media circles.

One TikTok video in particular has gained viral status.

In a 9-minute segment, user Etheria77 claimed she heard from an “engineer” friend that Starlink was able to pull off this supposed fraud because the ballot tabulators are “connected to the internet.”

Although the video has since been removed from TikTok, it has continued to make its way around the internet.

The Associated Press was quick to fact-check and debunk this theory, calling it unfounded.

Election officials reportedly told the AP that their voting equipment isn’t even connected to the internet, much less associated with Starlink.

“It is not possible that Starlink was used to hack or change the outcome of the U.S. presidential election,” said David Becker, founder and executive director of The Center for Election Innovation and Research.

“This, quite simply, did not happen, and could not happen, thanks to the security measures we have in place, and these conspiracy theories echo other disinformation we’ve heard over the past several years.”

Georgia secretary of state representative Mike Hassinger called the claims “absolutely conspiratorial nonsense.”

“We don’t use Starlink equipment for any part of our elections, and never have,” Hassinger said. “Our election equipment is 100 percent air-gapped and never connected to the internet.”

An air-gapped computer or piece of equipment is one that’s incapable of connecting wirelessly or physically with other computers or network devices, according to TechTarget.

Other posts, citing a news story, referenced the use of Starlink at poll sites in Tulare County, California.

One source said in the article regarding poll stations in the county that connectivity to the internet had been improved this year because of Starlink.

But Stephanie Hill, a systems and procedures analyst for Starlink, told AP that the “connection is strictly for voter check-in purposes only and in no way a part of our voting system.”

Pamela Smith, president and CEO of Verified Voting, called the theory absurd.

“While Starlink provided connectivity in a number of jurisdictions for electronic poll books in this election, neither Starlink nor other types of communication networks play any role in counting votes,” Smith told AP in an email.

“Our elections produce huge quantities of physical evidence. A satellite system like Starlink cannot steal that,” she said.

