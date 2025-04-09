Trump Announces Record Military Budget, Rapid Expansion: 'Nobody's Seen Anything Like It'

President Donald Trump was criticized on social media after reversing course on his repeated promises to slash Big Government spending and usher in world peace by announcing a record $1 trillion military budget.

Trump dropped the bombshell Monday during a news conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president bragged about the historic nature of his taxpayer-funded, $1 trillion Pentagon budget.

“Nobody’s seen anything like it,” he boasted. “We have to build our military.”

Despite the mind-boggling amount of cash he plans to pour into the military, Trump insisted, “We’re very cost-conscious.”

He added: “But the military is something that we have to build. We have to be strong because you got a lot of bad forces out there now.”

President Trump announces he’ll be requesting a record-breaking $1 trillion Pentagon budget. “$1 trillion, and nobody’s seen anything like it. We have to build our military and we’re very cost conscious. But the military is something that we have to build, and we have to be… pic.twitter.com/WkGoNrUytW — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 8, 2025

In an X post, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thanked Trump for increasing the military budget to a record high.

“COMING SOON: the first TRILLION dollar @DeptofDefense budget,” Hegseth gushed.

“President @realDonaldTrump is rebuilding our military — and FAST. (PS: we intend to spend every taxpayer dollar wisely — on lethality and readiness).”

Thank you Mr. President! COMING SOON: the first TRILLION dollar @DeptofDefense budget. President @realDonaldTrump is rebuilding our military — and FAST. (PS: we intend to spend every taxpayer dollar wisely — on lethality and readiness) pic.twitter.com/WcZlNAHgDG — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 7, 2025

Considering the work of the Department of Government Efficiency to trim government waste, coupled with Hegseth’s post, it appears that this money will in fact be used for the defense of the nation — building up an effective, lethal military that is mission oriented, not training in DEI policies or spending time attending drag shows on military bases.

America has fallen behind other countries during a disastrous Biden administration, so Trump is attempting to quickly boost the military with a budget, which will most likely be carefully reviewed and used with pinpoint precision to target the areas of most need as the world continues to go through a time of extreme uncertainty, with unrest threatening many nations across the globe.

However, Trump’s vow to boost military spending ignited volcanic backlash, with many X users wondering how boosting the defense budget is America-First.

“Congrats to Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and the military-industrial complex!” independent journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote sarcastically on X.

“Not just for this massive budget increase but also the ongoing wars in Gaza, Yemen, Ukraine and maybe even Iran!” he said.

Congrats to Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and the military-industrial complex! Not just for this massive budget increase but also the ongoing wars in Gaza, Yemen, Ukraine and maybe even Iran!💣 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 8, 2025

“This doesn’t, in any sense, sound like a government looking to cut waste, fraud and abuse,” retired U.S. congressman Ron Paul wrote on X.

“We have been bankrupted (economically and morally) by endless wars that have provided our people with no benefits…only costs.”

President Trump casually mentioned that the U.S. will have its first TRILLION dollar military budget. This doesn’t, in any sense, sound like a government looking to cut waste, fraud and abuse. We have been bankrupted (economically and morally) by endless wars that have… pic.twitter.com/AtVclSwwKm — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 8, 2025

The father of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky added that “even with total Republican control, the federal debt continues to rise, with more of our money being pumped into the military-industrial complex. This is all bad news for our nation.”

While Trump enjoys massive support from his base, if he engages the U.S. in another foreign war that necessitates American boots on the ground, his base will undoubtedly splinter.

