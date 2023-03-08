Convicted Killer Murdaugh's 'Out of Focus' Mugshot Replaced with New One, This Time He's Flashing a Smile

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has a new mugshot available on the website of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The family killer appears with a slight smile in the mugshot, published Tuesday.

Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot pic.twitter.com/aJQ9l0PaOM — Avery G. Wilks (@AveryGWilks) March 8, 2023

The new, clear photo replaces a grainy and out of focus mugshot in which Murdaugh appeared more haggard and unsmiling.

New Alex Murdaugh mugshot from South Carolina Department of Corrections. pic.twitter.com/xTZQbdrVTj — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 3, 2023

Why would you smile in your mugshot?? — Shannon O’Lear (@ShannonOLear) March 8, 2023

Some Twitter users took aim at Murdaugh’s expression in the prison mugshot.

The SCDOC told Fox News that the new mugshot had been taken because the previous one was out of focus.

The killer will receive a mental health evaluation in a Columbia facility before transfer to a more long-term South Carolina correctional facility, according to Fox.

Murdaugh is expected to be sent to one of the state’s maximum-security prisons due to the severity of his crimes.

Murdaugh was convicted of fatally shooting his wife and son in a court case that was called South Carolina’s “trial of the century.”

The disgraced lawyer was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole in connection to the shootings — in which he’s thought to have ambushed his relatives and killed them in the dog kennels located on the family property.

Judge Clifton Newman softly ripped #AlexMurdaugh to pieces before sentencing the convicted murderer with the maximum penalty of two consecutive life sentences. “You had such a lovely family,” Newman said. pic.twitter.com/ebNvGozvBp — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 3, 2023

Murdaugh maintained his innocence throughout the trial, instead pointing to the killings as possible retribution from the family’s enemies following a fatal boating accident.

Murdaugh’s lawyers have indicated that he intends to appeal his murder convictions, according to The Independent.

Notwithstanding his appeals, the disgraced lawyer’s experience with courtrooms isn’t over yet.

Murdaugh will stand trial for more than 100 fraud charges, most stemming from allegations that he stole millions of dollars from clients and his own law firm during his time as an attorney, according to CNN.

