The Coolest Since JFK: Entire Video of Trump and Village People Dancing to YMCA Hours Before Swearing In

The establishment and its media minions despise President-elect Donald Trump for many reasons. But perhaps the main reason boils down to one simple fact.

He exposed them as frauds, smiled while doing it, and thereby became perhaps the coolest man in the world.

At the conclusion of a pre-inauguration victory rally in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Trump treated rally goers to yet another display of his boss-like aura and infectious authenticity when he showed off his signature “Trump dance” during the iconic song “Y.M.C.A.,” performed live on stage by the Village People, the musical group that originally released the disco hit in 1978.

In short, everything about that remarkable scene highlighted Trump’s cultural ascension and the American public’s corresponding rejection of the establishment.

For years, of course, Trump has made “Y.M.C.A.” a fixture at his legendary rallies.

Initially, however, the Village People objected to Trump using their song. Singer and co-writer Victor Willis even asked Trump to stop using the song because of what Willis described as “many complaints” that caused a “nuisance.”

But Willis changed his mind, in part because Trump brought welcome attention to the song and in part because Willis saw so many other Trump-hating artists refusing the now-president-elect the use of their music.

Thus, the Village People themselves personify Trump’s capture of American culture. No longer must artists bow to pressure from establishment shills who insist that everyone must distance themselves from Trump.

Readers who wish to view the entire performance may do so in the YouTube video below.

Likewise, Trump’s performance of his signature dance must have reminded rally goers of another remarkable cultural phenomenon.

Recall, for instance, that videos of prominent athletes doing the “Trump dance” went viral on social media in the days and weeks following the president-elect’s victory in the 2024 election.

Moreover, one cannot help noting that Trump showed off his moves on Sunday only moments after once again pledging to declassify all files pertaining to the 1968 murders of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy Sr., as well as the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr.

NOW – Trump promises to declassify the JFK, RFK, MLK records, and “other topics of great public interest” in the “coming days.”pic.twitter.com/FDTAmN44qY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 19, 2025

There is some irony in the juxtaposition of that promise and the president-elect’s performance with the Village People. After all, Trump has come to dominate the culture to a degree not seen perhaps since the mythical “Camelot” of the Kennedy White House.

Above all, Trump’s “Y.M.C.A.” dance on Sunday reflected his total victory over his establishment enemies, whom he exposed as frauds.

If one thinks about it seriously, what it took for Trump to achieve that victory simply boggles the mind.

When he entered office for the first time in 2017, Trump faced staggering odds. Some of the world’s most powerful people fancied themselves as part of a “resistance.” Establishment operatives cooked up a “Russia collusion” hoax to derail his presidency. And the lies never stopped.

During the nightmare years of 2020-21, social media platforms censored Trump and anyone else who told the truth. Federal informants took part in an entrapment scheme that helped fuel the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Then, after Trump decided to run for president again, his enemies indicted him four times and tried to kill him twice.

But Trump had already built an authentic connection with his tens of millions of supporters. And his enemies’ persecution allowed him to showcase his equally authentic resilience and courage.

Meanwhile, mega-billionaire and free speech advocate Elon Musk purchased the social media platform X. Thus, while the establishment’s anti-Trump lies continued, Musk’s X allowed the truth to prevail.

Now, millions have awakened. Public support for Trump has become not only acceptable but fashionable, and the “Trump dance” is now cool.

Trump’s courage made all of that possible.

Imagine: His enemies tried to bankrupt, imprison, and murder him.

He responded by vanquishing them and then dancing with the Village People on the eve of his inauguration.

In short, the establishment frauds may continue to screech their lies, but they can never erase the fact that their own dishonesty and treachery helped make Trump both a cultural phenomenon and an American legend.

