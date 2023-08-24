Former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night that the support he gets from the American people helps him not get discouraged by the multiple criminal charges brought by Democratic prosecutors.

So far, the GOP front-runner in the 2024 presidential race has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice and Fulton County, Georgia, for questioning the integrity of the 2020 election.

The DOJ also indicted Trump in June for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Further, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also charged the former president in April for allegedly falsifying business records during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“How do you get indicted every week and stay cheerful?” Carlson asked him.

“I think it’s a lot easier because I’m so high in the polls, because it means the people get it,” Trump answered.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

“The people see it’s a fraud,” the 45th president argued. “Like this horrible district attorney from just a little while ago, from essentially Atlanta. It’s Fulton County.”

Do you think Trump will end up spending time in prison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“She said, basically, I don’t have any right to challenge an election,” Trump said, referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Well, what about Stacy Abrams?” he said.

“What about Hillary Clinton?

“What about all of these Democrats that are still challenging my election?”

“The same people that are saying, ‘He’s challenging an election,’ challenged my election and they did it with slates. They did it with all sorts of things. They were very bad about it,” Trump said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.