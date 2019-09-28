SECTIONS
Cop Buys New Car Seats for Mom of Twins After Pulling Her Over for Missing License Plate

By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 28, 2019 at 12:39am
Three law enforcement officers in Georgia gave a mother of twins “a completely different outlook on police and two brand new seats” after pulling her over for a missing license plate.

The Savannah Police Department shared pictures from the interaction between the Georgia HEAT officers, the mother and her children, which are now warming the hearts of thousands across social media.

When the officers pulled the car over, they also noticed two 1-year-old twins who were not in proper car seats. The seats did not have any harnesses, according to SPD.

Instead of writing a ticket and leaving, the three men listened to the weary mother’s story and had compassion on her.

“The mother was only 21 years old and had her original vehicle stolen recently, hence the no license plate,” the police department wrote. “She had also just started a new job.”

Cpl. Steve Bland left to go purchase two new car seats for the mother while Officer Austin Neumann and Officer William Daniels played with the two toddlers.

Neumann told ABC News he and one of the twins connected instantly.

“I kind of leaned down next to a little boy. He just turned right to me and wanted to be picked up,” he recalled. “And that was it — we were just best friends after that. He didn’t want to be let down.”

Kelsey Neumann first shared the photos on her Facebook page before SPD decided to reshare.

“This dad to be melts my heart,” she wrote about her husband. ” I can’t wait to see how he is with Addy.”

The couple is expecting their first child in mid-January so seeing her husband interact with little ones so effortlessly warmed her mommy-to-be heart.

“They go above and beyond for kids all the time,” Kelsey later told ABC News of her husband and his colleagues. “I didn’t expect anything less from them.”

This heartwarming exchange is a great example of law enforcement officers humbly seeking safety for others in the community.

“You could tell that that not only touched the hearts of the officers and the boys, but the mother,” Savannah Police spokeswoman, Bianca Johnson said.

“With the way some attitudes are toward police, those interactions are really priceless.”

Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







