An illegal alien from Honduras has been charged with killing a Springfield, Missouri, man while driving drunk at 110 miles per hour.

Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 21, allegedly crashed his Dodge Charger on Dec. 11 into Colby Compton’s Saturn sedan, killing the 32-year-old man, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

A witness told police it appeared Leiva-Navarro had been racing another vehicle, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, before slamming into Compton’s vehicle.

Leiva-Navarro had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent, which is above the legal limit.

A witness allegedly told police it appeared Jarol Leiva-Navarro had been racing another vehicle down Glenstone, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, before crashing into Colby Compton’s vehicle. https://t.co/274gB7LpWR — News-Leader (@springfieldNL) December 28, 2021

The Missouri Department of Revenue website states a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher is deemed driving while intoxicated.

A DWI resulting in a death is a Class B felony punishable by up to 15 years in jail, according to the News-Leader.

Preventing unnecessary tragedies like Compton’s death was one of the reasons former President Donald Trump was building a border wall and had instituted the so-called “remain in Mexico” policy, both of which President Joe Biden jettisoned when he came to office.

In August, a federal judge ordered Biden to put the “remain in Mexico” policy back in place, which the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld in December.

The Biden administration partially complied by restarting a version of it in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, last week, the Justice Department petitioned the Supreme Court to overrule the appeals court and allow “remain in Mexico” to end.

Of course, the result of Biden’s overall lax view toward border enforcement is an all-time record-high number of illegal immigrants — over 1.7 million — apprehended crossing the southern border in fiscal year 2021.

Over 1.7 million illegal immigrants were apprehended crossing the southwest border this year—the highest number ever. CBP also seized enough fentanyl to kill every person in the U.S. seven times.@POTUS, @SpeakerPelosi, & @SenSchumer: work with us to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/sPTtDd0r64 — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) October 26, 2021

GOP Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, a member of the Homeland Security Committee, said in an October speech on the House floor, “The blame for this crisis falls squarely on the Biden administration and his open border policies.”

“And this administration’s blatant disregard and incompetence for border security is endangering every single American,” he added.

The Air Force Academy graduate, fighter pilot and colonel in the Air Force Reserves, tweeted that Customs and Border Patrol “seized enough fentanyl to kill every person in the U.S. seven times.”

Fox News reported last month that fentanyl overdoses became the leading cause of death among U.S. adults, ages 18-45.

“Fentanyl deaths doubled from 32,754 fatalities to 64,178 fatalities in two years between April 2019 and April 2021,” according to Fox.

The number of fentanyl deaths in the U.S. doubled in just TWO years to over 64,000 deaths. pic.twitter.com/ZeBheLc0Pn — Families Against Fentanyl (@FafFentanyl) December 16, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that drug overdoses overall topped 100,000 in the 12-month period from April 2020 to April 2021, an increase of 28.5 percent from the year before.

Further, over 75,600 of those deaths were from opioids.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is often laced into other illicitly produced drugs like heroin, methamphetamine or street versions of painkillers like oxycodone.

“Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked directly into the United States,” according to the DEA.

Biden’s open border policy clearly is leading to lawlessness and the needless deaths of Americans.

Finish the wall and restore “remain in Mexico” permanently and completely.

It’s time to put the well-being of Americans first.

