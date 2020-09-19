St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been a recipient of Domino’s generosity since 2004, when the hospital became the pizza chain’s national charity partner. Domino’s has raised over $68 million for St. Jude, but now, the company is planning on increasing that.

In the biggest donation commitment St. Jude has ever received, Domino’s has pledged to donate $100 million over ten years.

“Longtime partner Domino’s Pizza is taking their support to new levels with the announcement earlier today of a $100 million commitment to St. Jude over the next 10 years to build a family housing facility named The Domino’s Village,” St. Jude shared Monday on Facebook.

The money will be used to provide a place for patients and families to stay at the hospital’s Memphis location, a project St. Jude has decided to call “The Domino’s Village.”

Richard Shadyac Jr., CEO and president of St. Jude’s fundraising and awareness organization, commended Domino’s for helping out families in their time of need.

“This new, generous gift is the largest commitment in the history of our organization, and every Domino’s employee, franchisee and customer should be proud to be part of this selfless act of making the world a better, more compassionate place,” he said in a statement, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“The Domino’s Village will provide a home-away-from-home for the thousands of kids and families who come to St. Jude from around the world. They will forever be transformed by the generosity of Domino’s in their greatest time of need.”

The six-story facility, scheduled to open in 2023, will have 140 completely furnished one- to three-bedroom units, according to an update from St. Jude.

Other amenities will include an underground parking structure, an outdoor play area and a pedestrian bridge that will give direct access to the St. Jude campus.

The decision to use the funds for living arrangements was determined by asking the families of the children being treated what they needed most.

“A diagnosis of pediatric cancer or other life-threatening diseases affects the entire family, and treatments can take months or even years,” James R. Downing, president and CEO of St. Jude, said in a statement.

“We asked patients and their families to tell us what would make their experience the best possible while staying at St. Jude. Their thoughts and ideas are reflected in the planning and design of this new residence.”

Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said the company is glad to be helping out with such a noble project.

“St. Jude and its Thanks and Giving campaign have become part of the Domino’s culture, and we are proud to commit to the organization for the long term,” Allison said in a statement. “Everyone at Domino’s is honored to have the opportunity to bring to life a building that will offer community, comfort and care to patient families at St. Jude.

“We hope it stands as a physical representation and reminder to all on the St. Jude campus that Domino’s and customers of the brand care, and we will continue to support them.”

