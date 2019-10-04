Country Singer Luke Combs Lifts 'St. Jude Kid' on Stage, Dedicates Song to Little Boy

All too often, reports surface of big-name entertainers allowing the constant stream of media attention, exposure and success to go to their heads.

After years of life in the limelight, it can be easy to lose sight of what really matters. However, some celebrities still recognize the goals that got them started on the path to fame: bringing joy, depth and richness to their audience.

And if there’s one thing that can be said for country music artists, it’s that they know how to treat their fans.

On Thursday, country singer Luke Combs’ heartfelt surprise for one of his concertgoers left an entire arena in tears after he invited the little fan up onto the stage.

The North Carolina-born artist, best known for his hit songs like “Hurricane” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” was performing at Southeast Missouri State University’s Show Me Center arena when a young boy in the audience caught his attention.

TRENDING: Rep. Raskin's Impeachment Media Conference Was So Bad Even CNN Analyst Called It a 'Hot Mess'

The boy’s name is Hudson, and it was the sign he held that grabbed Combs’ gaze. It read, “This St. Jude Kid Loves You,” with a heart taking the place of the word “love.”

In a sweet video captured by a woman in the crowd, Combs lifts Hudson up onto the stage as the audience cheers wildly.

The singer speaks privately with the boy for a moment before picking up his guitar.

“I asked Hudson when I had him, I said, ‘Hey … it’s pretty scary up here isn’t it?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ And, I said, ‘Do you want to stay or do you want to go?” Combs says. “And he said he wanted to stay.”

“So Hudson, I’m going to send this song out to you tonight buddy and you’re going stay right here,” the singer says.

“I think you should go high-five everybody, while I sing,” he adds.

Combs then starts playing his song, “This One’s for You,” a sweet ballad that thanks all those who have helped him throughout his life.

RELATED: Toby Keith Surprises Veteran Who Lost His Legs with $16K All-Terrain Wheelchair

“This is Hudson’s song,” he says, before strumming on his guitar.

The little boy can be seen wiping away tears as he stands next to Combs while he sings. He takes a few moments and kneels on the stage to follow the singer’s advice, giving high-fives to audience members nearest to him.

I imagine there wasn’t a dry eye in the house during the emotional performance.

Toward the end of the song, Hudson begins to sing along, still wiping his eyes.

The crowd cheers the duo on as the song ends, applauding the little boy for his courage and Combs for giving one deserving country music fan an experience he won’t soon forget.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.