Jason Aldean’s hit song and video, “Try That in a Small Town,” continues to inspire conservatives and others who are fed up with woke ideology.

At a recent concert, country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson delivered a passionate defense of the song’s message.

“I live in one of them little small towns, too, and they’d better not come try that where I’m at,” Johnson said.

A 2-minute clip of Johnson’s fiery speech appeared on TikTok.

On Tuesday, conservative commentator Chad Prather posted the video to X, formerly Twitter, along with an enthusiastic endorsement of Johnson.

“THIS IS HOW EVERY COUNTRY ARTIST SHOULD SOUND!!! YOU CAN NOT CANCEL US!!! Cody Johnson said it best,” Prather tweeted.

THIS IS HOW EVERY COUNTRY ARTIST SHOULD SOUND!!! YOU CAN NOT CANCEL US!!! Cody Johnson said it best🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UXW1uKHVPc — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 25, 2023



“Try That in a Small Town” denounces both criminality and woke leftist authoritarianism. Its lyrics suggest that small-town Americans tolerate neither of those things.

One verse, for instance, warns authoritarians not to attempt gun confiscation:

Do you agree with Cody Johnson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they’re gonna round up

Well, that sh** might fly in the city, good luck

The song’s video, released earlier this month, features patriotic imagery. It also includes actual news footage of urban lawlessness. Woke leftists have decried the video as racist. Country Music Television appeased the woke mob by removing the video from its rotation.

As a result, “Try That in a Small Town” soared to the top of the country charts. The song even debuted at No. 2 on the current Billboard Hot 100.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

In his 2-minute concert speech, Johnson both defended Aldean and expanded on the song’s message.

In fact, Johnson spent more time bemoaning the controversy than defending the song.

“That’s called patriotism,” Johnson said at the beginning of the clip.

Johnson then launched into a specific defense of Aldean. “That’s what everybody just got pissed off at Jason Aldean for on the Internet, was patriotism,” he added.

Aldean’s song does promote patriotism, and nothing should strike us as more patriotic than freedom of speech.

The establishment media, however, pushes woke authoritarianism by applauding censorship. On that subject, Johnson had an important message for his audience.

“By the way, stop watching the news because it’s a bunch of lies,” he said.

Johnson also encouraged listeners to reject woke ideology and embrace the core Christian principle.

“The next time you have an argument with somebody in this country about race, religion, or gender or any of that stuff they try to feed you, I want you to do this for me. This might fix it,” he said.

After a brief-yet-dramatic pause, he revealed his advice: “Love them anyway.”

Therein lay the great spiritual contest of our age: freedom and Christian love vs. woke authoritarianism.

Aldean set that contest to lyrics and music. Cody Johnson proved that Aldean’s fans and supporters remain resolute in defense of truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.