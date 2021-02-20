People planning a wedding face all sorts of tradeoffs and compromises: It’s a day that people want to remember for years to come, but they have to balance their vision with the reality of their finances.

Planning the event itself can be overwhelming, and in the last year, many have had to cancel their plans due to the state of the world.

So Dunkin’ Donuts in Wallkill, New York, decided to step in and offer a solution to two special couples. In an event it dubbed “Marriage Is on the Menu,” the donut shop offered two spots for a simple but unique drive-thru wedding experience.

It just so happened that one bride-and-groom-to-be from Niskayuna had just made the tough decision to postpone their June wedding until next year. Selena Stallmer shared the decision on Facebook, saying the pandemic was making planning incredibly difficult.

“So, we were pretty bummed that, you know, we weren’t getting married this year,” Stallmer told WTEN-TV in Albany.

But then she spotted the Dunkin’ contest, and she was hopeful.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, we should do it,'” she said.

Getting her beau, Brian Dinsmore, on the same page took a little convincing — but not much, as he’s a huge fan of the coffee and donut chain as well.

“Initially, it was a shocker to me,” Dinsmore admitted. “And I’m like, you know, this is different, especially with the year we’ve had with corona and all that.

“I’ve gotten to the point where just by my voice and my order, they know who I am. … A couple times, they actually predicted my order, and I’m like, oh, you know me!”

The couple was selected as one of two winners to tie the knot at the Wallkill Dunkin’ on Feb. 12, and the vows were short and very sweet.

“Do you promise to dedicate yourself to Selena, to love and care and cherish her through life’s joys and sorrows for all the years of your life?” Dinsmore was asked.

“I Dunkin’ Do,” he replied.

The couple didn’t tell people about their plans, but the Albany Times-Union wrote about their having won the Dunkin’ wedding the day before it took place.

“SURPRISE!” Stallmer posted on Facebook after the ceremony. “THIS WAS THE ABSOLUTE HARDEST SECRET TO KEEP! Especially when a couple of you saw the article in the Times Union last night.

“Thank you to everyone that reached out and congratulated us! We found out last Tuesday that we won Dunkin’s Marriage on the Menu contest! We had 9 days to prepare to get married!

“This was the absolute cutest thing ever and I am so thankful for Dunkin for giving us this opportunity! We didn’t get many pictures because we were living in the moment but I’ll be sure to post them when we get them!

Not only was the couple able to create a once-in-a-lifetime memory, but the victory also came with a basket of Dunkin’ merchandise, photos and a $500 cash prize.

“This was such an amazing experience and I am so glad that we decided to take a chance and enter! We’ve met so many wonderful people these past 2 weeks,” Stallmer concluded. “I can’t thank everybody enough that was involved in making this happen!”

