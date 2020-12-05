Login
Couple Says 'I Do' Through Window of Two-Story Home After Wedding Day Doesn't Go as Planned

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 5, 2020 at 9:23am
Plenty of brides- and grooms-to-be were sent scrambling this year to modify their plans because of COVID-19 — not because they had COVID-19.

But bride Lauren Jimenez of Ontario, California, did have the virus, and she was determined that it wouldn’t stop her from marrying the love of her life, Patrick Delgado, on Nov. 20.

The couple already had adjusted their initial wedding plan multiple times, with their most recent arrangement being a micro party of 10 people.

“We actually changed [our plans] about three times,” Delgado told KTLA-TV. “We first cut friends, then extended family.”

And with the big day approaching, both Delgado and Jimenez were doing everything in their power to stay healthy.

“We were cautious throughout the entire time, making sure that we always wore our masks everywhere,” Delgado said. “When she got that positive test result, I’ll be honest, it took a massive toll on her.”

And she got the positive just days before the wedding was set to go off. Despite the crushing news, the couple persevered and decided to make the best of it rather than cancel.

Jimenez was posted in the second-story window of her family’s home in Ontario while Delgado stood below, and that’s where they said their vows. Though they weren’t standing side-by-side as expected, they were connected by a long white ribbon between them.

Their wedding photographer, Jessica Jackson, caught the unique ceremony and shared it on Facebook.

“What do you do if you test positive three days before your wedding, but everyone else around you is negative?” she wrote. “Let’s up the stakes: your marriage license expires on your wedding day and the county is closed so you don’t know when you’ll be able to get married!”

“The only reasonable answer to channel all those years of watching the best Disney princess movie…Tangled…and create a beautiful ceremony where you still get to marry the love of your life, while quarantining.”

“Yesterday was an actual COVID wedding and we had an actual COVID bride, but through the very extreme and rough circumstances, Lauren and Patrick still exchanged vows, rings, and an undying love for one another!”

“I seriously love you guys so much and your positive attitude to make the best out of every situation inspires me!”

Their attitude has been inspiring many others, too, based on the comments the album has received, and one thing’s for sure — their special day was unique and memorable.

“I’ve always dreamt of getting married,” Jimenez said. “I would have never expected this is how it would turn out.”

