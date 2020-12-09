Nothing is safe from left-wing politicization anymore.

For one St. Anthony, Minnesota, couple, not even Christmas lights are safe.

In an anonymous letter sent to the home of Kim Hunt, a person claiming to be one of Hunt’s neighbors chastised her and her husband for hanging up Christmas lights.

The letter itself, obtained by Crime Watch Minneapolis and posted to social media Monday, suggested that innocuous displays such Hunt’s constituted “a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society” and “a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own.

ICYMI: Here’s the actual photo of the “offensive” Christmas lights.

“We must do the work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have,” the letter read.

“I challenge you to respect the dignity of all people, while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbors. We must come together collectively and challenge these institutional inequities; St. Anthony is a community welcoming of all people and we must demand better for ourselves.”

In an interview with Fox News, Hunt explained that both she and her husband were “very surprised, shocked and saddened by the letter.”

“The lights give me joy after coming home from work as a nurse working with COVID,” she said. “I wish we could all celebrate diversity and honor everyone’s traditions.”

It would be far from shocking if it was later discovered that the letter was written by a liberal professor or college student, given how much it reads like the race-conscious philosophy of “critical race theory” and “anti-racism” currently being taught at universities across the country.

New Discourses, a self-described apolitical website designed as an educational resource to combat far-left social justice academics, describes exactly how this philosophy operates.

According to New Discourses, critical race theory assumes that “race is the predominant structural element of American (and other) societies” and that systemic racism is “everywhere, ordinary, permanent” and hidden “just beneath the surface” of society.

This theoretical interpretive process poses one major problem: Social justice activists are tasked with “exposing” this hidden racism using virtually no serious standard of proof.

This leads to such activists crying “racism” whenever they see a racial disparity in society, even if that disparity can be explained through variables outside of racial bias, such as differences in culture and demographics.

Because of this, it isn’t much of a stretch to understand someone could see Christmas lights as an example of “systemic bias.”

If public universities continue to allow such divisive and unfounded rhetoric to be taught going forward, letters such as this one will cease to seem hyperbolic.

They will become the new norm, and time-honored American traditions will fall under the collective umbrella of “systemic bias” and “racism.”

