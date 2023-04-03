Cover of Greg Gutfeld's New Book Will Have 7 Liberal Hosts Melting Down: 'The King of Late Night'

Fox News ratings kingpin Greg Gutfeld roasted seven liberal talk-show hosts on the cover of his new book, “The King of Late Night,” in a hilarious smackdown trumpeting a new era in late-night TV.

“My book cover is awesome!” he gushed Tuesday on his eponymous talk show, “Gutfeld!“

“Take a look at that,” he said. “Can you see everybody on the cover?”

On the cartoon book jacket, a muscular Gutfeld triumphantly holds up a microphone while liberal talk-show hosts Brian Williams, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Brian Stelter and James Corden look up at the Fox News star in despair.

The suggestion is Gutfeld has crushed his rivals and emerged victorious among the group.

This is probably the first time some of these left-wing activists masquerading as “journalists” and entertainers will appear on the cover of a soon-to-be bestselling book, but it’s not the kind of exposure anyone wants.

“The King of Late Night,” which will be released July 25, is an essay collection in which Gutfeld chronicles “how he destroyed the mainstream late night landscape of heavyweights and became host of the #1 late night show in all of television.”

The Fox News star vows to reveal “never-before-told stories of his upbringing and early career, what it’s like going head-to-head with the liberal media, and what it took to flip the script on the comedy landscape.”

Since debuting in April 2021, “Gutfeld!” has steadily steamrolled its competition in the 11 p.m. ET slot.

In August, the show made history by becoming the first cable program to be the most-watched late-night show across all of cable and broadcast television.

It is highly unusual for a cable show to outperform broadcast TV programs because broadcast networks have a much greater reach.

For the first three months of 2023, Gutfeld dominated the cable news rankings, as “The Five” (which he co-hosts) and “Gutfeld!” consistently outperformed their competition at left-wing networks CNN and MSNBC.

MSNBC didn’t even crack the top 10, while flailing CNN was shut out of the top 25, according to ratings data compiled by Nielsen.

For the first quarter, “Gutfeld!” averaged more than 1.9 million total viewers and 301,000 among the advertiser-coveted key demographic of adults ages 25-54, according to Nielsen.

In so doing, the newbie program outperformed ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Like his fellow Fox News ratings sensation Tucker Carlson, Gutfeld has gained a massive, loyal following by calling out the corporate media’s flagrant lies, left-wing bias and open hostility toward half the nation.

It’s a sad commentary on today’s sordid media that simply not lying to the public makes a show stand out. But it’s an encouraging and necessary development.

