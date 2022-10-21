Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfeld Crush Competition in Key Demographic That'll Determine History

Fox News stars Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld are steamrolling their cable news competition in both total viewership and among the key 25-to-54 age demographic.

Carlson dominated this all-important demo with 485,000 viewers tuning in for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday night, Mediaite reported.

Trailing closely behind was his colleague, with 393,000 viewers for “Gutfeld!” in that demographic.

“The Five,” which Gutfeld also co-hosts, came in third place with 379,000 viewers.

Adults ages 25 to 54 are called the key demographic because advertisers believe they have the most disposable income and least brand loyalty, which makes them the most desirable target for marketing.

TV ratings data compiled by Nielsen Media Research indicates that Fox News dominated the top 16 slots among this group on Tuesday.

The network also crushed its cable news competition for total ratings on Tuesday.

Interestingly, “The Five” — which is not even a primetime show — came in first place with 3.48 million total viewers.

Carlson was second with 3.43 million viewers, while “Hannity” placed third with 2.98 million viewers.

“Anderson Cooper 360” was the highest-rated CNN show on Tuesday, with 749,000 total viewers, putting it in 30th place overall.

Tellingly, no CNN program cracked even a million viewers. For reference, there are amateur YouTubers who attract bigger audiences than the liberal network averages on a daily basis.

By the way, did you know that Democrats are among the most avid viewers of Fox News and Carlson’s nightly show?

Democratic viewership of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” often even tops that of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” according to liberal website The Wrap.

“Surprise! Tucker Carlson Draws the Most Democratic Viewers in Key Demo, Even Topping Rachel Maddow” https://t.co/8uGI2u4qSU [MSNBC will need another explanation for his leading popularity beyond: “old white Republican men are racists”] — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 18, 2022

Fox News is dominating cable news ratings 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and the 25-to-54 age group is a big part of that. This undermines the left-wing narrative that conservatism appeals only to older people.

A seismic shift appears to be taking place, as young conservatives such as U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and podcasters Matt Walsh and Candace Owens attract enormous followings and make headlines on a daily basis.

This is an encouraging development for the GOP and the conservative movement.

It also bodes well for the future if more young people begin to embrace the conservative values of limited government, individual freedom, American exceptionalism, human dignity and family values.

