COVID Cases Surging in Detention Centers as Illegal Immigrants Flood In

The number of COVID-19 cases has spiked in illegal immigrant detention centers, according to new information from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The data, first cited by The New York Times on Tuesday, revealed more than 7,500 coronavirus cases have been reported since April. During the same time, the number of people held rose from 14,000 to more than 26,000, according to the report.

According to the data, the number of positive cases since April account “for more than 40 percent of all cases reported in ICE facilities since the pandemic began, according to a New York Times analysis of ICE data.”

Part of the new surge is related to increased testing. “Paige Hughes, an ICE spokeswoman, said that all new detainees were tested for the coronavirus and are held in quarantine for 14 days on arrival,” according to the report.

In addition, a very low percentage of illegal immigrants enter the country already vaccinated.

The low vaccination rate, combined with a lack of social distancing protocols and crowded locations, has provided many opportunities for the spread of the coronavirus.

The news comes shortly after reports that President Joe Biden may end Title 42 by the end of July. The Trump-era initiative allows Border Patrol agents to turn away illegal immigrants to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Some lawmakers are now looking for answers from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Homeland Security.

“As the situation at the border continues to worsen, Title 42 has been the only thing preventing your border crisis from turning into a complete and uncontrollable catastrophe,” New Mexico Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell and Texas Republican Rep. Brian Babin wrote in a letter, according to KRWG-FM.

This will turn what is already a crisis into an uncontrollable catastrophe. https://t.co/iAh8m7Y21T — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) July 6, 2021

“If Title 42 is lifted, a surge of illegal immigration will hit our border, dwarfing what is happening today,” they added.

“Title 42 will help prevent the introduction of new cases and variants of COVID-19 from Central America and Latin America, where the pandemic still rages.”

“To end Title 42 now, while the pandemic continues in Latin America, sends the message that illegal immigration is more important than protecting Americans,” the representatives wrote.

Las week I offered @HouseDemocrats the opportunity to vote on my bill to keep these border health protections in place. https://t.co/8SqFCIPI1j — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) July 6, 2021

Babin tweeted on Monday, “What this admin is doing on our southern border is immoral, and they deserve all the shame they can get.”

What this admin is doing on our southern border is immoral, and they deserve all the shame they can get. The hands of @CBP and @ICEgov are deliberately being tied, leaving us defenseless against the deadly cartels. Thanks to @OANN for having me on to discuss! pic.twitter.com/wTQDAJzKWp — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) July 4, 2021

The congressman added, “The hands of @CBP and @ICEgov are deliberately being tied, leaving us defenseless against the deadly cartels.”

