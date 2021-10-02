'Creepy' Maskless Biden Spreads Germs to Women, Kisses Pelosi, Shakes Hands with Maskless Players

The Democrats’ double standards when it comes to the COVID-19 protocols they want to force on adults and children across the country aren’t even surprising anymore but boy, do they get more infuriating by the day.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden made such a big show of getting his COVID-19 booster shot on live TV that he appeared to be on an actual TV set in the White House, for some reason.

It was, indeed, all a big show, because he showed up at the congressional baseball game an entire two days later with no apparent recollection that we were in a pandemic at all, let alone one where anyone should be wearing masks or social distancing.

The annual charity game, which took place at Nationals Park on Wednesday evening, is typically a big show in good faith as Democrats and Republicans face off in a friendly ball game. But with a maskless Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of other lawmakers and fans who all forsook face coverings and social distancing to hug, shake hands and otherwise share very close quarters was one big, fat display in hypocrisy.

Biden showed his own notorious disregard for personal space on top of proper pandemic protocol for physical proximity as he managed to kiss Pelosi, speak uncomfortably closely with a woman whose back was against a fence, and shake hands with and rub elbows — quite literally — with several of the ballplayers on the field, all in one spectacular, carefree evening:

Maskless Joe Biden kisses maskless Pelosi, shakes hands with maskless players pic.twitter.com/aqH0jamwyL — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 30, 2021

The old creep is masked up in every single scenario…expect when he’s in close proximity to a crowd of strangers…. https://t.co/xmY9L22B73 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 30, 2021

Can he just NOT be weird for a day please pic.twitter.com/piCsNFPFMk — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 30, 2021

By the way, this was all after he entered the stadium to many a hearty “boo!” from the crowd, a phenomenon that was a significantly more polite version of the “f*** Joe Biden!” chants that have become commonplace in college football stadiums as of late.

Biden gets booed at the Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/6lxKNXovWO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2021

It’s almost incomprehensible. These are the people who routinely address the full breadth of the American media complex on the utter irresponsibility and selfishness of those who still won’t get vaccinated because, despite the supposedly unquestionable safety and efficacy of the vaccine, the unvaccinated are still supposedly putting everyone at risk.

So why are they running around, mask-free as the breeze, nuzzling faces and sharing breathing space with everyone in sight, in public, like it’s 2019?

It was only a few weeks ago that Biden also appeared to totally forget about the whole pandemic thing while kissing a baby after giving remarks about his infrastructure plan in Colorado — which was as creepy as it was unsanitary. Of course, that would have been the case pandemic or not, but it was the sheer and utter wanton disregard for his very own COVID-19 protocols that made the whole thing particularly insufferable.

And they wonder why we don’t trust the Biden administration on the COVID stuff?

Do Democrats really care about their own COVID-19 protocols? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (19 Votes)

He’ll tell us to get vaccinated because it will only work to stop the pandemic if we all get it. He’ll put on his mask for the cameras — then turn around and go on mask-free, touchy-feely rampages in public.

Biden and the Democrats appear to be only interested in adhering to their own standards as long as it suits them to virtue-signal their COVID-compliance for the cameras, which speaks volumes as to just how much faith they have that what they’re telling us to do actually works.

Are you tired of the charade yet?

I know I am.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.