While speaking at an event touting his “Build Back Better” plan for the economy, President Joe Biden was caught on camera kissing a stranger’s baby while meeting members of the public.

Now, there is not anything that unusual about a politician kissing a baby — it’s a cliché, in fact.

That is, there wasn’t anything unusual about a politician kissing a baby until 18 months ago — for politicians other than Joe Biden, a man whose apparent extreme fondness for touching children has been the subject of countless photo collages and internet video compilations for years.

You see, in case you’ve been living under a rock (in which case I envy you dreadfully), we are in the middle of a pandemic of unprecedented historical significance, and Biden is the man who promised America he’d “shut down the virus.”

He thus has been aggressively pursuing mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine and has insisted that masks should be mandatory for children in public schools.

Although the virus has been consistently regarded as posing a significantly lower risk to children, including babies, Biden said last week that schools need universal mask requirements, mandatory vaccines for teachers and staff, and routine testing of the unvaccinated in order to open safely (standards that few of the nation’s major school districts live up to, as The New York Times reported on Monday).

We know that Biden is vaccinated, but not only is his administration recommending masks for the vaccinated, but Vice President Kamala Harris suggested on Twitter this week that even the vaccinated are in need of “protecting,” whatever that means.

By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 12, 2021

So why on earth is Joe Biden kissing a stranger’s baby?

In reality, both breaking his own recommended COVID-19 protocols and getting way too close to small children are par for the course for our president, although that hardly makes the optics here any better.

He routinely breaks protocols that he has touted as the tools he’ll use to completely eliminate the virus from our society (as if that were even possible). In one glaring example, the president posed for photos on federal property without a mask on immediately after signing an order that mandated masks on federal property.

“President Biden was spotted maskless at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday night—hours after signing an executive order mandating the use of masks on federal land.” I don’t want to act like this is a huge deal, but it is YIKES.https://t.co/e5ECiqiIPf — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, he has been known for much of his career for getting entirely too up close and personal with constituents, colleagues and political wives and family members — including children.

You can tell the baby Biden kissed in Colorado was unsettled by the strange man’s unsolicited affection, although, to be fair, this is not entirely unusual for a young child.

What is bizarre is how none of the adults around the president seem to think it odd that the unmasked Biden just kissed a small child who is far too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration has been insisting that the delta virus is so deadly and dangerous that even the vaccinated must be protected from it.

Is his desire to touch, fondle, kiss and smell young children so out of control that it overwhelmed his otherwise prudent sensibilities about COVID safety? Or is all his rhetoric about the deadliness of the virus just politicking to justify a disturbing expansion of federal power over the private lives of Americans?

In other words, does he have absolutely no self-control, or is he totally exaggerating the deadliness of the virus in his insatiable quest for power? Or both?

Somehow, I’m guessing it’s both.

