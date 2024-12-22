Grisly footage captured the moment a saltwater crocodile resurfaced with a dead Indonesian woman in its jaws.

Just one hour earlier, the 13-foot monster snatched 46-year-old Nurhawati Zihura from the shore, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

On Tuesday morning, Zihura, not feeling well, had decided to wash her feet at the shore near her village in North Sumatra, Indonesia.

“She wanted to bathe in the seawater to clean her feet. She thought it would help [her] feel better,” said Fendi, Zihura’s relative. “Many people bathe in the sea, and we think that if we stay close to the shore we will be safe. Now the crocodiles are more dangerous than before.”

Zihura’s shrill screams pierced the locals’ ears, but they could only watch in horror.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some readers may find disturbing.

The crocodile gripped Zihura in a “death roll,” something the reptiles do to disorient their victims.

“I saw the crocodile attacking Nurhawati on the surface of the water,” resident Agustinus said. “We shouted, but it would not release her. It was a terrible sight, worse than any of the scenes of hell. Her blood was spilling into the water.”

Then the crocodile dragged Zihura under, only to resurface an hour later with her lifeless body in its toothy mouth.

“We went out in boats and fed chicken to crocodile, so it would eat that instead of her,” Agustinus said.

Footage showed the villagers retrieving Zihura’s lifeless body, one of them even jumping into the water to assist.

Police later captured the crocodile before killing it.

Villagers held a funeral for Zihura that same night.

She was a wife and mother of four.

Horrifying moment crocodile emerges with a mother-of-four in its jaws after dragging her to a death ‘worse than any scene in hell’

Indonesia has the most saltwater crocodile attacks in the world, according to the BBC.

There have been about 1,000 attacks over the past decade, 450 of them fatal.

