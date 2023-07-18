Cross-Dressing 'Sticky Note Bandit' Hunted by FBI for 3 Texas Bank Robberies

In a peculiar string of bank robberies, the FBI is currently hot on the trail of an elusive cross-dressing criminal, aptly dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit.”

Operating in Houston, Texas, this audacious suspect has made headlines after robbing at least three banks since July 5, using an unconventional and rather menacing method involving sticky notes.

According to a report from the New York Post, the daring robber always enters the bank disguised as a woman, sporting a black wig, a green woman’s sweater, ballet flats, and to complete the ensemble, he carries a purse.

Make a note of this: #FBI Houston’s Violent Crime Task Force is seeking the “Sticky Note Bandit” who has committed three robberies in the Houston area during the last ten days. Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS with any information. Up to a $5,000 reward! #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cedRdgkAOO — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) July 14, 2023



But it’s not the attire that sets him apart; it’s the way he calmly waits in line like any other customer before allegedly sliding the tellers threatening messages written on sticky notes, demanding a quick payout.

It is notable that both the FBI and the media have consistently referred to this man as a “crossdresser” rather than as transgender.

While it’s unclear whether or not the suspect is in fact transgender, given the clothing ensemble and wig, one could easily assume that he is.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is offering an enticing $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide crucial information that leads to the identification and arrest of this audacious culprit.

Described as a black male approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, the suspect also adorns a thick pair of glasses and a blue surgical mask to enhance his disguise.

Do you believe the robber identifies as a woman? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

During the first bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on July 5, the audacious bandit successfully fled on foot with an undisclosed sum of cash, leaving bank staff and customers in disbelief.

Unfazed by the risk, he allegedly struck again at a Wells Fargo Bank on July 11, presenting the teller with yet another sticky note demanding money.

This time, however, the quick-thinking bank teller took evasive action, locking themselves in the back room for safety. With no cash in hand, the robber lingered in the bank lobby for a few minutes before making a hasty getaway.

Despite the setback, the brazen bandit tried their luck again at another Wells Fargo Bank on Thursday. This time, the robber managed to escape on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, slipping away into the crowded streets of Houston.

Thankfully, none of the bank employees or customers were physically harmed during any of these incidents.

However, the audaciousness of the robber and his unusual choice of disguises has baffled law enforcement.

As news of the “Sticky Note Bandit” spreads, the FBI and local authorities are urging citizens to come forward with any information that might lead to his capture.

In light of the robberies, banks and businesses in the area are on high alert, taking extra precautions to protect their employees and assets. Customers are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they might encounter.

As the investigation unfolds, more details about the contents of the sticky notes and the robber’s motives have not been released to the public.

With the “Sticky Note Bandit” still at large, the stakes are high, and Houston residents remain on edge, hoping for a swift resolution to this bizarre and daring crime spree.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.