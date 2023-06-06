Share
News
Sports
Greg Newsome II, left, celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones, right, and other Cleveland Browns teammates after Peoples-Jones' punt return for a touchdown against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022.
Greg Newsome II, left, celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones, right, and other Cleveland Browns teammates after Peoples-Jones' punt return for a touchdown against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022. (Logan Riely / Getty Images)

'It's a Cruel World': Two NFL Players Robbed at Gunpoint by Six Masked Men

 By The Associated Press  June 6, 2023 at 9:02am
Share

Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police.

Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report.

However, a person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Browns opened their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle.

Trending:
Sheriff's Deputies Make Dramatic Arrest of 'Pride' Festival Attendee After Realizing Who He Is

The player said he was not injured during the theft.

Newsome, a starting cornerback drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021 from Northwestern, posted Monday night on Twitter, “It’s a cruel world we live in.”

Newsome was on the field Tuesday as the Browns opened their three-day minicamp.

There was no immediate sign of Winfrey, a former Oklahoma defensive tackle arrested in April on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was expected to address the situation following practice.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'It's a Cruel World': Two NFL Players Robbed at Gunpoint by Six Masked Men
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Agree to Merger in Stunning Turn of Events
Plane That Was Carrying GOP Backer's Family Was Doomed Minutes After Takeoff, Federal Officials Say
Spoiler Alert? Prominent Leftist Scholar Announces 3rd-Party Presidential Run
Federal Investigator Speaks on Plane Crash That Killed Top Trump Donor's Family: 'Everything Is on the Table'
See more...

Conversation