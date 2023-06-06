'It's a Cruel World': Two NFL Players Robbed at Gunpoint by Six Masked Men

Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police.

Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report.

However, a person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Browns opened their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle.

The player said he was not injured during the theft.

Newsome, a starting cornerback drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021 from Northwestern, posted Monday night on Twitter, “It’s a cruel world we live in.”

It’s a cruel world we live in🙏🏽 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) June 6, 2023

Newsome was on the field Tuesday as the Browns opened their three-day minicamp.

Watson to Moore in the back of the end zone. He’s only missed one pass today in 7-on-7 drills and it was a great PBU by Greg Newsome.#Browns pic.twitter.com/lWNQetU882 — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) June 6, 2023

There was no immediate sign of Winfrey, a former Oklahoma defensive tackle arrested in April on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was expected to address the situation following practice.

