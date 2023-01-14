'There Is POWER in Prayer!': NFL Star Taken Off Ventilator After Almost Drowning to Save His Kids

Perhaps every parent’s worst nightmare is the thought of their child somehow being killed.

No doubt that former Arkansas Razorback and Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis was willing to give his life for the sake of his kids on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and he very nearly did, according to TMZ.

A request for prayer for Peyton’s recovery was made public by his uncle, Greg Hillis, via his Facebook account, and KNWA-TV reporter Alyssa Orange picked it up on her Twitter account.

Peyton Hillis’ uncle posted this on Facebook and @OtisKirk23 brought it to my attention. #WPS pic.twitter.com/jYRvQPGAXF — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) January 6, 2023

Since that request went out, it would seem that God is very definitely on the move.

Peyton’s girlfriend, Angela Cole, posted on her Instagram account that Payton has been taken off the ventilator.

“A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day,” she wrote.

“Congrats and get well soon Mr. Hillis,” wrote Fred Hillis in response to her post. “…from one Hillis to another, [get] well!!!”

“Real life American Hero,” wrote Ianteau.

“I’ve been praying so much for you two! Love you…,” wrote Sheri.davis.

Robert Griffin III, also a former Cleveland Browns football player who is now an ESPN football commentator also commented on his Twitter page.

Peyton Hillis is a dang Super Hero. He saved his kids from drowning in the ocean while putting his own life in danger for the sake of his family. Glad to hear he is on the road to recovery after being in critical condition. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 6, 2023

“Peyton Hillis is a dang Super Hero. He saved his kids from drowning in the ocean while putting his own life in danger for the sake of his family. Glad to hear he is on the road to recovery after being in critical condition,” he wrote on Jan. 6.

There is POWER in prayer! Peyton Hillis is off the ventilator and doing much better in his recovery. Awesome job by the medical professionals caring for him. https://t.co/nb6lx33tfw — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 12, 2023

“There is POWER in prayer! Peyton Hillis is off the ventilator and doing much better in his recovery. Awesome job by the medical professionals caring for him,” Griffin wrote on Thursday.

Truly it’s exciting to see how various football stars and leaders are using their public platforms to speak out about their faith and testify to the fact that God is still very active today, especially through the prayers of His people.

We can only hope that the trend of boldness continues, and that it inspires and encourages the Christians who follow them to speak out about how God is active and moving through their prayers as well, so that the ripple effect regarding the truth that there is power in prayer continues.

More importantly, and definitely not to be missed, is what an amazing real-life example this is of a father who would give his own life for the sake of his children.

The question begs to be asked, if an imperfect earthly father would do this, how much more would the perfect Heavenly Father be willing to save His children from being eternally separated from Him?

