The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Cruz Exposes What Left Really Wants When It Comes to School Shootings

By Randy DeSoto
February 22, 2018 at 2:14pm

Print

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said at CPAC on Thursday that the Left’s ultimate objective is not more laws limiting gun rights, but confiscating Americans’ guns altogether.

The Federalist Paper’s Ben Domenech, who interviewed Cruz, observed that essentially what was communicated by the left at CNN’s gun policy town hall event Wednesday night is that the purpose for the Second Amendment is no longer there.

“There is no threat in America from tyranny” from the likes of England or dangers like those found in the Old West.

“You mean CNN’s infomercial,” Cruz jokingly interjected.

He then added on a more serious note, “You look at one of the biggest cheers lines, it was about confiscating guns. That’s where they want to end up.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“It is a profoundly unconstitutional and also, it does not work,” said Cruz. “If you look at the cities with the toughest gun control laws — cities like Chicago, cities like Washington, D.C. — they often have among the highest murder rates and crime rates.”

Do you think the left wants to confiscate Americans’ guns?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

He argued, “if you want to see crime take off, disarm the law-abiding citizens. The criminals love it when law-abiding citizens cannot defend themselves.”

Cruz contended what does work is targeting criminals and putting them in jail.

Domenech then made an allusion to CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s false claim that the Texan had been afraid to go on his network following the Parkland shooting.

RELATED: Trump Issues Emotional Promise to Parkland Survivors

“I’m quite certain in the history of the universe, nobody has ever been afraid to go with Chris Cuomo,” the conservative replied.

Shifting gears, Domenech wondered how Cruz thought conservatism is faring under President Donald Trump.

“On substance, the record of delivery has been remarkable,” Cruz stated, citing tax reform, regulatory reform and the record number of circuit court judges appointed during the president’s first year, among other areas of success.

“Few things have been more disappointing than seeing the Republicans come up short on Obamacare,” he conceded. “Obamacare remains the biggest unfinished commitment.”

He pointed out the GOP Congress was able to repeal the individual mandate as part of tax reform.

Cruz brought the CPAC crowd to their feet when talking about the heart of the conservative message, freedom.

“I think truth is eternal. I think that freedom is always right,” said the senator.

Cruz described the large number of college students in attendance as “generation freedom.”

He proclaimed: “That is a message that resonates with young people: freedom works!”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: CPAC, Donald Trump, gun control, Second Amendment, shooting, Ted Cruz

By: Randy DeSoto on February 22, 2018 at 2:14pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

florida shooting

Israel Has Only Had 2 School Attacks in 44 Years, Here’s How They Make Sure Their Kids Are Safe

Randy DeSoto

Joy Behar

ABC Pays the Price After Joy Behar Attacks Christianity on ‘The View’

Erin Coates

Parkland Survivor Leaves Media, Dems Scrambling With Official Statement On NRA

Joe Setyon

San Francisco slums

San Francisco’s ‘Diseased Streets’ Are Being Compared to Some of Worst Slums in the World

Joe Setyon

Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Erin Coates

robert_mueller,_hillary_clinton

With Indictments of Russians, the Groundwork Is in Place to Criminally Charge Hillary

Erin Coates

James Mattis (1)

Mattis Moves to Clean Out Military, Remove Soldiers Who Just Can’t Cut It

Joe Setyon

clarence_thomas

After Florida Shooting, Clarence Thomas Shows America Exactly Where He Stands on Gun Control

Recently Posted