Cruz Exposes What Left Really Wants When It Comes to School Shootings

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said at CPAC on Thursday that the Left’s ultimate objective is not more laws limiting gun rights, but confiscating Americans’ guns altogether.

The Federalist Paper’s Ben Domenech, who interviewed Cruz, observed that essentially what was communicated by the left at CNN’s gun policy town hall event Wednesday night is that the purpose for the Second Amendment is no longer there.

“There is no threat in America from tyranny” from the likes of England or dangers like those found in the Old West.

“You mean CNN’s infomercial,” Cruz jokingly interjected.

He then added on a more serious note, “You look at one of the biggest cheers lines, it was about confiscating guns. That’s where they want to end up.”

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

“It is a profoundly unconstitutional and also, it does not work,” said Cruz. “If you look at the cities with the toughest gun control laws — cities like Chicago, cities like Washington, D.C. — they often have among the highest murder rates and crime rates.”

Do you think the left wants to confiscate Americans’ guns? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

He argued, “if you want to see crime take off, disarm the law-abiding citizens. The criminals love it when law-abiding citizens cannot defend themselves.”

Cruz contended what does work is targeting criminals and putting them in jail.

Domenech then made an allusion to CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s false claim that the Texan had been afraid to go on his network following the Parkland shooting.

“I’m quite certain in the history of the universe, nobody has ever been afraid to go with Chris Cuomo,” the conservative replied.

Shifting gears, Domenech wondered how Cruz thought conservatism is faring under President Donald Trump.

“On substance, the record of delivery has been remarkable,” Cruz stated, citing tax reform, regulatory reform and the record number of circuit court judges appointed during the president’s first year, among other areas of success.

“Few things have been more disappointing than seeing the Republicans come up short on Obamacare,” he conceded. “Obamacare remains the biggest unfinished commitment.”

He pointed out the GOP Congress was able to repeal the individual mandate as part of tax reform.

Cruz brought the CPAC crowd to their feet when talking about the heart of the conservative message, freedom.

“I think truth is eternal. I think that freedom is always right,” said the senator.

Cruz described the large number of college students in attendance as “generation freedom.”

He proclaimed: “That is a message that resonates with young people: freedom works!”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.