Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

After Cuban-Americans Stand Up to the Left, Leftists Post Video of Florida Exploding

×
By Bryan Chai
Published November 3, 2020 at 8:51pm
P Share Print

Supporters of the party of tolerance and open-mindedness once again showed that they’re almost anything but.

Shortly after many outlets had called that President Donald Trump picked up a key win in battleground state Florida, it didn’t take long for the left to throw a temper tantrum.

The satirical news show “The Daily Show” used its Twitter account to basically advocate for the eradication of the Sunshine State.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

How that tweet doesn’t violate Twitter’s rules against “glorifying violence” is anyone’s guess.

Ironically, those who accuse the president and his supporters of being racist hewed astoundingly close to racism to condemn the heavy Cuban-American vote that likely helped propel Trump to a win in Florida.

Leftists who weren’t trying to channel their inner racists showed a remarkable lack of understanding of why Trump resonates the way he does with his supporters.

RELATED: Oregon Decriminalizes Hard Drugs; Heroin, Crack, Meth Possession No Longer Considered Criminal

To answer Mr. Jollett first, people who hated Fidel Castro can vote for Donald Trump because the latter literally is not a dictator. Trump was democratically elected, which, the last I checked, is not how most dictators rise to power.

Another big factor: The president stands in stark opposition to the Marxist ideology that Castro embraced — an ideology that led so many Cubans to flee to Florida.

For Ms. Fyre, perhaps she should brush up on the ways that Trump had made an earnest and successful attempt to connect with the Latino voters.

Trump treats the “Hispanic community,” and all Americans, as smart and independent-thinking adults. That’s a stark contrast from Democrats who want to think and decide things for their constituents.

That’s really all there is to that.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.comYouTube and Facebook

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Bryan Chai
Deputy Managing Editor, Reporting
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech







After Cuban-Americans Stand Up to the Left, Leftists Post Video of Florida Exploding
RNC Abruptly Relocates Election HQ Over Security Concerns
Florida Called for Trump in Massive Battleground Victory
Largest County in Battleground State Sees Election Results Delayed, Possibly Until Friday
CNN Exit Polls Give Positive Indicators for Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×