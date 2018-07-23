Cuomo Starts Pardoning Illegal Aliens Before Deportation Proceedings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday he was pardoning seven immigrants facing deportation proceedings for crimes they committed in the Empire State.

“At a time when President Trump and the Federal government are waging a war on our immigrant communities, New York stands firm in our belief that our diversity is our greatest strength,” the Democrat said in a statement.

“While President Trump engages in policies that rip children out of the arms of their mothers and tries to ramp up the deportation of New Yorkers to advance his political agenda of hate and division, we will protect our immigrant communities,” he added.

Cuomo wrote in a Twitter post that the seven individuals in question faced the threat of deportation due to “minor” crimes.

Today I issued pardons to 7 individuals facing the threat of deportation resulting from minor convictions. While President Trump engages in policies that rip children from their mothers and tries to ramp up the deportation of New Yorkers, we will protect our immigrant communities — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2018

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the crimes in question include low-level assault, petty larceny, identity theft, possession of or the criminal sale of controlled substances, and driving under the influence.

The document noted that the individuals in question had not committed crimes for multiple years.

“Every recipient is in good standing, having given back to their communities and families in a variety of ways, and having demonstrated a substantial period of crime-free, good citizenship,” the release read.

“This is the third time Governor Cuomo has used his pardon authority to protect individuals facing potential deportation, including most recently in December where he issued pardons to 18 other individuals.”

The Washington Times reported that Cuomo is seeking a third term as governor and is in the midst of a primary challenge from actress Cynthia Nixon.

The former “Sex and the City” star has called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, describing it as a “terrorist organization.”

The newest Democrat celebrity, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who ousted incumbent New York Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley in a primary last month, has also called for abolishing ICE.

Cuomo — a likely contender for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020 — launched the Liberty Defense Project in 2017 to provide legal counsel to legal and illegal immigrants.

The governor traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday, where he took shots at Trump over the administration’s response to Hurricane Maria last year.

"Mother Nature brought Hurricane Maria to the island. But it's Father Trump who aggravated the damage," NY Gov. Cuomo says before heading to Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory struggles to recover. https://t.co/SQz1CR2nGu pic.twitter.com/tUuHiFShq8 — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2018

“Mother Nature brought Hurricane Maria to the island,” Cuomo said. “But it’s Father Trump who aggravated the damage, and continues the damage.”

